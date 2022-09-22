Blockchain Secured Web3 Solution DGMV-ID Passwordless Login platform introduced
The platform is available as the alpha release.NETHERLANDS, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DigiThree Labs is the enterprise branch of DigiCorp, and its sole purpose is to develop and market enterprise-ready solutions that champion Web3.0 standards.
Standards like true functionality, impenetrable safety, and real user-friendly experiences.
To that end, they're proud to announce the alpha introduction of their DGMV-ID passwordless login platform.
In the upcoming Beta release, DGMV-ID will be business-ready to deploy in real-life use cases for safe and remote working environments. DGMV-ID can plug into almost any platform, and all you'll need to connect is an updated smartphone.
What makes the launch even more exciting is that they've combined their blockchain-based platform with a quantum-safe grid. This means their solutions are not just user-friendly, they're data privacy-friendly as well. It's an uncrackable digital safe that's instantly accessible using cloud-based DGMV-ID login technology.
DigiThree Labs believes in real functionality. Auditable, proven, and 100% privacy-proof.
This is the future, and they'll be showcasing their work at TechEx Europe in Amsterdam this week, and next month they'll attend the European Metaverse Summit in Berlin, where together with DigiCorp Labs, they've been shortlisted for the 'Top B2B or Industrial Initiative' & ‘Most-Exciting StartUp Company’ award.
As the first metaverse focussed partner-led organization, they're making it easy to introduce DigiThree and their solutions to new partners and customers. That's why they are also announcing the rollout of their partner program and partner portal in the upcoming period. With the goal to help partners and resellers support their end customers in their transition to a Web3.0 environment.
Whether you're a C-level executive or a systems integrator, Web3.0 is starting with DigiThree.
To learn more contact Digithree Representative at marketing@digithreelabs.com
DigiThree and Its Strategic Partners Making The Difference.
DigiThree combines two long-standing and ground-breaking technologies into a solid foundation to build enterprise services on. The DigiByte blockchain has weathered the storm of digital disruption for the last decade and has become a very secure, strong, and versatile blockchain. Combined with ThreeFold’s decentralized grid of computing, storage and network capacity generators, these synergistic technologies form a fundamental foundation for blockchain secured authentication, secure P2P communications, quantum-safe storage and ultra-secure web browsing.
Chantal Kusters
DigiThree Labs
+31 612702875
chantalkusters@digithreelabs.com