XTEN-AV to Showcase XAVIA at ISE 2026, Bringing Synced AV Workflows to Europe

XTEN-AV to unveil XAVIA for the first time in the European market at ISE 2026 in Barcelona, focusing on synced drawings, BOMs, and proposals.

UNION CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XTEN-AV announced it will introduce XAVIA for the first time in Europe at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2026. The event will take place from Feb. 3–6, 2026, at Fira de Barcelona Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain. The XTEN-AV will exhibit the XAVIA launch demonstration at Hall 1, Booth#1G800.At the event, XTEN-AV will demonstrate how its AI agent helps AV teams to automate design and documentation workflows by keeping drawings, bills of materials (BOMs), and proposals aligned as projects change.Why it matters for AV teamsWithout cloud access, teams juggle drawings, BOM spreadsheets, and proposal docs across tools, so revisions drift and version control breaks. This split workflow raises errors in design, BOMs, pricing, and documentation. Rework increases, handoffs slow, and timelines slip. Delays can cut margins and frustrate clients when costs and deliverables lag behind scope.XTEN-AV claims XAVIA as an AV AI agent can fix these issues by taking scope changes from voice or chat prompts. It can update across drawings, BOMs, and proposal sections in real-time, keeping them aligned to the project during the revisions. It allows teams to reissue client-ready documents without rebuilding from scratch.What XTEN-AV plans to demonstrateAt ISE 2026, XTEN-AV will demonstrate various XAVIA capabilities, including:1. Brief-to-draft design: Share room requirements, and XAVIA outputs a quick first design concept.2. Schematic drafting: XAVIA generates structured AV schematics without manual redraw work.3. Text or voice prompts: Users can steer workflows by typing commands or speaking them.4. Routine task automation: XAVIA automates labeling, layout setup, and document formatting steps.“AV-oriented AI is most useful when it reduces the time of AV professionals spent on rework during scope changes and improves efficiency by streamlining every stage of AV project from design & documentation to handoffs,” said Sahil Dhingra, Co-Founder, XTEN-AV. “XAVIA aims to meet that objective while keeping the audio visual drawings, BOMs, and proposal documents in sync,” he added.XAVIA Demo Details at ISE 2026XTEN-AV will unveil XAVIA for the European market in Hall 1, Booth #1G800, during ISE 2026 (February 3–6) at Fira de Barcelona Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain.. The show will be open from 10:00 to 18:00 on Tuesday to Thursday and from 10:00 to 16:00 on Friday.To schedule a demo time slot, visit: https://meetings-na2.hubspot.com/xten/ise-2026-email About XTEN-AVXTEN-AV is an all-in-one AV documentation and project management software for design, proposals, and project workflows, comprising an AVIXA-standard product library with 1.5M products and brands. 25,000+ AV professionals use it across 130+ countries. XTEN-AV also holds a U.S. utility patent (US 11,379,193 B2) related to its AV drawing technology.For more details visit https://xtenav.com ​Address: 33170 Alvarado Niles Rd, #2231 Union City, CA 94587.

