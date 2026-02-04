Prolisto Officially Launches Prolisto Lite, a Free AI-Powered Web App for Creating eBay Listings From Product Photos

UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prolisto, a software development company specializing in e-commerce automation solutions, has announced the launch of Prolisto Lite , a free AI-powered web application designed to simplify and speed up how sellers create eBay listings. The platform introduces Image-to-Listing technology that allows users to upload a product photo and generate a complete, search-optimized, eBay-compliant listing.Prolisto Lite is designed to address one of the most common challenges among online resellers, which is the amount of time required to create eBay listing pages. For sellers of used goods, antiques, vintage clothing, collectibles, and other non-barcoded items, the traditional listing process often involves manual typing, research, and data entry. Prolisto Lite enables sellers to move from photo to published listing more quickly.Using artificial intelligence, Prolisto Lite analyzes uploaded product images and generates an eBay title, a detailed SEO-friendly description, and the appropriate item specifics. The system does not rely on barcodes, manufacturer part numbers, or catalog data, making it useful for unique, second-hand, and vintage inventory where standard listing tools may be less effective.The platform is positioned as a specialized AI-based eBay listing tool designed to support non-standard inventory, where accurate identification, structured data, and marketplace compliance are important for visibility and buyer engagement. While eBay provides native listing tools, Prolisto Lite is intended for complex products that require additional data handling and formatting.“For years, the biggest bottleneck for resellers hasn't been finding inventory, but the hours spent typing descriptions and researching item specifics,” said Tautvydas Miliauskas, Co-Founder of Prolisto. “We built Prolisto Lite to give hours of time back to sellers. You snap a photo, and our AI handles the heavy lifting in seconds.”A key feature of Prolisto Lite is that it is offered as a free eBay listing tool, allowing users to access automated listing technology without a subscription fee. This makes the platform available to new eBay sellers, part-time resellers, and independent merchants.“We believe professional-grade e-commerce automation shouldn't be reserved for big corporations,” said Vytautas Jakstys, Co-founder of Prolisto. “By making Prolisto Lite free, we are leveling the playing field, allowing anyone with a smartphone and an item to list to be a power seller from day one.”Prolisto Lite is built to align with eBay marketplace requirements. The system structures listings according to eBay policies, including item specifics, formatting, and listing categories, which can help reduce errors that affect visibility or listing status. The platform generates structured, formatted data intended to support search visibility within the marketplace.The platform supports both Auction and Fixed Price formats, allowing sellers to select the selling method that fits their inventory and pricing strategy.A demonstration video published by Prolisto shows how Prolisto Lite guides users through the listing process. Sellers upload images in their preferred order, select auction or fixed-price format, set pricing and eBay business policies, review the AI-generated title, description, condition, and item specifics, and submit the listing to eBay. After submission, the seller can view the live listing on eBay.Prolisto Lite functions as an AI-based eBay listing generator designed to reduce the time required to prepare listings. The system converts image data into listing content so sellers can focus on sourcing, selling, and managing inventory.The launch of Prolisto Lite follows Prolisto’s broader mission to improve e-commerce efficiency across multiple marketplaces. Founded in 2017, Prolisto develops tools for online sellers, including inventory management, automated pricing, and order fulfillment services for platforms such as eBay and Amazon. Prolisto Lite extends that mission by providing image-based listing automation to a wider group of sellers.Sellers can access Prolisto Lite at: https://prolisto.com/free-and-fast-ai-ebay-listing-generator More information about Prolisto is available at: https://prolisto.com For the latest updates, follow Prolisto on social media:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Prolisto/61550615351023/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/prolisto/ YouTube: https://youtube.com/@prolistocom A video walkthrough of Prolisto Lite is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6c2xoBX6ee4 About ProlistoProlisto is a software development company specializing in e-commerce automation solutions. Established in 2017, the company was created to support multi-channel sellers on platforms such as eBay and Amazon. Its technology includes inventory management, automated pricing and repricing, and order fulfillment services. With the launch of Prolisto Lite, Prolisto continues to provide tools designed to improve listing efficiency and marketplace operations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.