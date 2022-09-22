LiquidPlanner Shortlisted for Appealie Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- LiquidPlanner, the Seattle-based Planning Intelligence company, has been shortlisted for a 2022 Appealie Award. The Appealie Awards celebrate innovative SaaS (Software as a Service) platforms that get the job done. The Appealie SaaS Awards are the most selective in software, basing their nominations on brands who excel in overall customer satisfaction.
Appealie Award winners are selected for exhibiting fantastic Net Promoter Scores and further validated via review of direct customer feedback.
LiquidPlanner has been shortlisted for this award by a panel of experts from breakthrough SaaS platforms. The panel reviews applications for Appealie’s proprietary “trust–experience–delight” evaluation methodology from real customer reviews. Shortlist award winners are also evaluated for UI/UX, recent product improvements, third party analyst research, and more. This is the second year in a row that LiquidPlanner is being recognized by Appealie.
Final award winners will be announced later this year. To learn more about LiquidPlanner’s recent product improvements, click here.
ABOUT LIQUIDPLANNER: LiquidPlanner is a transformative project management solution that uses predictive scheduling to dynamically adapt to change and manage uncertainty. It helps teams plan, predict, and perform with confidence.
Ted Hawksford
