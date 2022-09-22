Cinematographer Isi Sarfati's Evil Eye Makes History As First Mexican Film To Join Back To The Future & Jurassic Park

The Mexican film Evil Eye (Mal De Ojo) now has its ride at Six Flags Mexico. The film, photographed by Mexican Cinematographer Isi Sarfati, is the first Mexican film to become a ride at the popular amusement park. Award-winning Mexican Cinematographer Isi Sarfati (Mexican Society of Cinematographers), has shot projects in Mexico, USA, UK and Japan.

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joining films which became rides, such as Back To The Future, Jurassic park and Batman, Mexican film Evil Eye (Mal De Ojo) now has its ride at Six Flags Mexico. The film, photographed by Mexican Cinematographer Isi Sarfati, is the first Mexican film to become a ride at the popular amusement park.

Evil Eye (Mal De Ojo) is the story of Nala, a 13-year-old girl from the city who travels with her family to her grandmother's home in the countryside, to try to find a cure for her little sister's mysterious illness. She'll soon find out that her granny is not exactly what she seems.

"The visual story-telling of this film required me to become a part of the terror world I was shooting. I had just finished a comedy / sci-fi film for Sony Pictures and needed to dive into these dark, contrasty atmospheres ", said Sarfati.

Isi Sarfati, AMC (Mexican Society of Cinematographers) is an award-winning Mexican Cinematographer who has shot projects in Mexico, USA, UK and Japan. He received his master's degree from The London Film School in 2002.

Sarfati's talent has led him to shoot projects in a wide range of visual styles with several top directors including Club De Cuervos' (hit Netflix series) Gary Alazraki, Cannes Jury Prize Winner Michel Franco, celebrated Spanish Director María Rippol and acclaimed Argentinian-born Gabriela Tagliavini, among many others.

His original, fresh and imaginative approach to filmmaking allows him to successfully bend his style and adapt to the needs of projects across a wide array of genres - be they fiction features , TV series, documentaries, music videos or advertising.

Sarfati's experience ranges from drama to comedy, all the way to terror or cinema verité, and from studio helmed ventures ( Amazon, Sony Pictures, Netflix & Univision) to independent projects.

The film stars award-winning actress Ofelia Medina, Arap Bethke, Samantha Castillo and introducing Paola Miguel as Nala.

Evil Eye was directed by Isaac Ezban and written by Junior Rosado (screenwriter) (original screenplay), Edgar San Juan (Screenwriter), Isaac Ezban (screenwriter) and Luis Mariano García (collaborator on screenplay). Produced by Edgar San Juan.

Isi Sarfati is represented by the Mirisch Agency and by Espada PR & Entertainment.

Evil Eye premieres on September 19, 2022. Opens in theaters on September 22nd. Evil Eye the ride is open to the public at Six Flags Mexico.

