Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce Hires New President and CEO
Candace Carnahan selected as next President and CEO of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce.GRAND JUNCTION, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After an extensive nationwide search, the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce has selected Candace Carnahan as their next President and CEO. By following a consistent and comprehensive search process, the GJACC Board of Directors are confident in their selection of a strong leader to take the organization into the future, reinforcing the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce as one of the most relevant and influential chambers in the country.
“The Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce is our community’s catalyst, convener, and champion for all business challenges, needs, and issues,” said Ivan Geer, Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce Board Chair and Principal at River City Consultants. “With Candace’s experience at the Chamber, as well as her extensive background leading and developing teams, creating and maintaining programs, and driving business success, she brings a unique skillset to the role.
“As Vice President, Candace has been instrumental in the development of our organization’s mission. As she becomes President and CEO, this transition will reinforce our Chamber as an advocate for a strong business climate in Western Colorado. We thank Diane for her many years of leading the Chamber and we are excited to welcome Candace to continue building the legacy of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce.”
About The Chamber: Founded in 1884, the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce exists to represent business and promote economic growth throughout the community, doing so under four guiding principles: a healthy business climate creates a sustainable community, representing and advocating for business is a member expectation, professional connections and networking opportunities build business, and quality of life is integral to our economic vitality. The Chamber is made up of 800 business members, representing 40,000 employees. It is the largest Chamber of Commerce between Denver and Salt Lake City. For additional information about the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, visit www.gjchamber.org.
About Next Move Group, LLC: Founded in 2014, Next Move Group, LLC is rooted in passion – a passion to help small to mid-sized companies, communities, and non-profit organizations create economic growth. Next Move Group’s executive search division specializes in placing executive-level positions for economic development organizations and chambers of commerce across the country. For more information about Next Move Group, visit www.nextmovegroup.com.
Ivan Geer, Chamber Chairman
River City Consulting
igeer@rccwest.com