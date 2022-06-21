Grand Junction, Colorado, Area Chamber of Commerce Seeks New President And CEO

Next Move Group, LLC has been selected to assist in the search for the new President and CEO

GRAND JUNCTION, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- After nearly 33 years of service to the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, and successfully navigating the entire span of economic climates, President and CEO, Diane Schwenke has announced her retirement. Schwenke leaves a legacy of leadership, innovation and a strong chamber that is the voice for business and economic growth in Western Colorado.“The Chamber has been a constant in the business community for over 130 years,” said Schwenke. “Over the last 30 years, the Chamber and our members have advocated for our local economy, pro-business policy changes, and the importance of a superior quality of life for the people that live and work here. I know the leadership of the Board of Directors will make a great hiring decision for the next President and CEO. It has been an honor to serve Grand Junction through my work with the Chamber, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for this organization and my community.”The Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce has begun a search for the next President and CEO. Next Move Group, LLC has been selected to assist in the search. This announcement kicks off a national search process in which Next Move Group will serve as the single point of contact for interested applicants.“The Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce is our community’s catalyst, convener, and champion for all business challenges, needs, and issues,” said Ivan Geer, Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce Board Chairman and principal and engineering project manager at River City Consultants. “As an organization, we are in a great position to find a new, passionate leader for the long-term, to lead our organization.”The search is anticipated to conclude by late July, with a goal to hire the next president by mid-August. Interested applicants can apply at www.thenextmovegroup.com/grandjunction The mission of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce is to promote economic growth and represent business, doing so under four guiding principles: a healthy business climate creates a sustainable community, representing and advocating for business is a member expectation, professional connections and networking opportunities build business, and quality of life is integral to our economic vitality.From community outreach to the Chamber’s vision, program of work, and everything in between, the Chamber’s President and CEO is responsible for the full range of the organization’s activities. Key responsibilities include managing staff, strategic planning and implementation, membership recruitment and retention, all facets of organizational revenue and reporting, public policy influence, and the organization’s face to the community, the region and beyond.Grand Junction is a regional hub, and is the largest community between Denver, Colo., and Salt Lake City, Utah. The metro area is home to over 125,000 people, serving a region of more than 300,000. The local economy is diverse and key drivers include tourism, agriculture, manufacturing, health care, energy development, and retail. Over the last 10 years, Grand Junction’s Gross Domestic Product has grown over 80 percent, ranking Grand Junction’s local economy as the 14th fastest growing in the United States.Located in the heart of Colorado wine country, there are over 30 wineries ready to explore. On average, Grand Junction experiences over 300 days of sunshine. Cultural and outdoor recreation opportunities are aplenty in Mesa County. Enjoy breathtaking red rock scenery while hiking, biking, rafting, golfing, horseback riding, skiing, boating, and more.For additional information about the Chamber, the position, and Grand Junction, visit www.thenextmovegroup.com/grandjunction About The Chamber: Founded in 1884, the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce exists to represent business and promote economic growth throughout the community. The Chamber is made up of close to 800 business members representing 40,000 employees. It is the largest Chamber of Commerce between Denver and Salt Lake City. For additional information about the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, visit www.gjchamber.org About Next Move Group, LLC: Founded in 2014, Next Move Group, LLC is rooted in passion – a passion to help small to mid-sized companies, communities, and non-profit organizations create economic growth. Next Move Group’s executive search division specializes in placing executive-level positions for economic development organizations and chambers of commerce across the country. For more information about Next Move Group, visit www.nextmovegroup.com