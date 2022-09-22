CORFAC Welcomes Minneapolis-Based Christianson & Company to the Network
EINPresswire.com/ -- CORFAC is pleased to announce Christianson & Company Commercial Real Estate Services/CORFAC International in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the newest affiliate to join our growing global network. Christianson & Company is the fifth new firm to join CORFAC this year, building on last year’s momentum of adding six firms to the network.
Christianson & Company Principal/President/Owner/Broker Lisa Christianson founded the full-service brokerage firm in 2001. The 11-person firm offers a full range of sales and leasing expertise in the office, industrial, retail and land sectors. The company also specializes in tenant/buyer representation services.
“We’re thrilled to announce Christianson & Company/CORFAC International in Minneapolis has joined our growing global network,” said 2022 CORFAC President Mason Capitani, SIOR, L. Mason Capitani/CORFAC International, Detroit. “Lisa Christianson and her team are a top firm serving the Minneapolis commercial real estate market. Their depth of local market expertise and commercial real estate knowledge are true assets to all members of the network. We look forward to doing business together.”
“We couldn’t be more excited to join CORFAC,” said Principal Lisa Christianson. “I have been looking for a national platform solution for a long time. CORFAC seems like the perfect fit for like-minded, fiercely entrepreneurial commercial real estate professionals. I’ve been very impressed by everything I’ve seen and everyone I have met so far. Our entire team looks forward to getting involved, developing relationships, and doing more deals.”
Prior to founding Christianson & Company, Lisa founded, grew, and sold The Retail Marketing Group, which focused on marketing shopping malls and neighborhood retail centers in the Twin Cities region. She also worked as an investment broker at a private commercial real estate firm in Minneapolis for several years.
Lisa has a wide range of industry leadership experience, including serving as past president of the Minnesota Commercial Association of Realtors (MNCAR) where she was also recognized as the organization’s 2019 Broker of the Year. She is active in the Minnesota Shopping Center Association, the International Council of Shopping Centers, and the Commercial Real Estate Women’s network.
Please welcome the Christianson & Company team to the network by reaching out to Lisa at lisa@christiansonandco.com or (952) 921-5844. Visit Christianson & Company’s website at https://www.spaceavailablemn.com/ to learn more about the firm.
Debra Kubitschek
