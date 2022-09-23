PersonalFinanceLab™ Aligns its Curriculum with State and National Sets of Instructional Standards
Across the United States, one-third of the country now requires high school students to take a personal finance course as a graduation requirement.MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Across the United States, one-third of the country now requires high school students to take a personal finance course as a graduation requirement. Fifteen states–Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, and Virgina–are changing the curriculum across their high schools to better prepare students to handle the financial challenges that everyone experiences throughout life.
Stock-Trak Inc., a leader in financial education simulations for the K12 and university markets, offers its PersonalFinanceLab.com site to help teachers prepare for these changes by updating its lessons to align with national standards, which are jointly set by the Council for Economic Education (CEE) and the Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy. The site also makes a point to align lessons to individual state standards, so all teachers can use PersonalFinanceLab in their districts.
The new financial literacy standards are organized around six main topic areas. These include: employment and income, spending and saving, investing, managing debt and credit, financial decision-making, and managing risk and insurance.
PersonalFinanceLab’s 300+ customizable lessons and interactive games make it easy for teachers to provide all the educational resources they need to steer students toward educated financial decisions. This is particularly important for educators new to teaching personal finance. Critics of school-based financial education worry that teachers haven’t been given the proper training to take on the complexities of this new school subject.
In a study conducted by the National Endowment for Financial Education, less than 20 percent of teachers reported feeling very competent to teach any of the six personal finance topics surveyed. To help bridge this gap, PersonalFinanceLab is tailored to the needs of teachers and students, and is available to provide teachers with the necessary resources and information on key concepts.
The site’s personal budgeting game and virtual stock market game then bring these concepts to life so students can practice these skills before graduation.
About Stock-Trak and PersonalFinanceLab™
PersonalFinanceLab™ is a web-based experiential learning tool designed for personal finance, economics, business, social studies, and math classes at the middle and high school grade levels. It is the property of Stock-Trak, Inc., the world’s leading provider of web-based financial simulations for the education market and financial services industry.
This unique fusion of technology, real-world market activity, and educational content is specifically designed to bring financial literacy to life and increase student engagement and maximize retention through applied activities.
