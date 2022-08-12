PersonalFinanceLab™ Launches LTI and Clever Integration for K12 Teachers and Students

With PersonalFinanceLab™’s new integrations, it will be easier than ever for students to access the games and simulations.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA , August 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / --Stock-Trak’s PersonalFinanceLab.com website, a popular financial literacy game for high school students, has made it even easier for teachers and school districts to access the platform while maintaining student privacy. The site’s Budget Game, Stock Market Game, customizable curriculum, and certifications are a perfect addition to the classroom – especially this Fall.With PersonalFinanceLab™’s new integrations, it will be easier than ever for students to access the games and simulations. Starting this Fall, teachers can add PersonalFinanceLab™ as an “App” in Clever, and have students sign-on with their existing Clever login.The site is also launching LTI Deep Linking functionality, allowing schools to add PersonalFinanceLab as an app into the most popular LMS systems, including Canvas, Blackboard, Schoology, Sakai, Moodle, and more. With the new LTI integration, schools adding PersonalFinanceLab to a class will have students only able to access the platform via their LMS system with single-sign on, giving even greater control over rostering and resource access than ever before.Both the Clever and LTI Deep Linking integration have been added to assist schools keep student data privacy at the forefront, while maintaining easy-to-use setup and reporting features for teachers. PersonalFinanceLab™ has already supported single sign-on from Google Classroom accounts for the past year.“We have dozens, if not hundreds, of data privacy agreements on file with high schools around the country, and already minimize any information collected whenever possible. Schools are being more careful than ever about how student data is used by external vendors, while teachers really need resources that are easy to use, with detailed reporting on their student progress,” said Kevin Smith, Stock-Trak’s Director of Product Development. “We have been prioritizing single sign-on such as these for the last year to bring schools the best of both worlds, and will continue to keep these concerns at the top of our agenda going forward.”In addition to the new sign-on options, PersonalFinanceLab™’s Budgeting Game, curriculum library, teacher reporting, messaging systems, and teacher tutorials and guides have also had major revamps ahead of the Fall 2022 semester.Stock-Trak, Inc.101 Blvd. Marcel-Laurin #330 - Montreal, QC, Canada - H4N 2M3For more information: https://www.stocktrak.com/ Media contact: mark@stocktrak.comPhone: 770-337-7720.Mark T. BrookshireStock-Trak, Inc.