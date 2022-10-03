Alliance University Celebrates Its New Name and Vision At Homecoming 2022
Community and Partnership Define a New Era of Christian Higher Education at the C&MA School
After a nearly three-year break in the tradition of alumni and friends gathering on campus, Homecoming Weekend Friday, October 21 - Sunday, October 23, signals a new era rooted in community and partnership during the institution's 140th anniversary year. Events will be held at the 2 Washington Street campus in Manhattan and in Jersey City, NJ.
— President Rajan S. Mathews
President Rajan S. Mathews set the tone for the move forward with a bold new vision: “To be the university of first choice for all students seeking a transforming Christian education so that they become change agents for global transformation through the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ.”
The rebrand that accompanies the new name comes with new school colors of red and purple with accents of orange and sky blue. A new logo of locked letters “AU” represents the connectivity that is integral to the campus community’s unity and push toward functioning as one voice and one mission.
SAVE is the acronym that codifies the university’s strategic mission established by President Mathews. “Alliance University is committed to our STUDENTS as our first priority and will work to ensure they flourish under the wise hand of a loving God. Faculty and staff are our most important ACADEMIC resource. Through their professionalism and personal godly commitment and life, they will as role models, teach our students to flourish. We will strive to be a community that lives out our VALUES. We will adopt and practice sound ECONOMIC and fiscal models of performance and operations.”
This revitalized press forward is a demonstration of how the institutional core values—being academically excellent, globally engaged, intentionally diverse, personally transforming and socially relevant—will strengthen existing and new alliances beyond the borders of the campus community. With its strategic location in a gateway city to the world, equipping a new generation of solution-focused leaders is the goal of this regional university named by U.S. News & World Report as a “2022-2023 Best College.”
About Alliance University
Alliance University, formerly Nyack College, was founded in 1882 by Dr. Albert Benjamin Simpson and currently serves nearly 2,000 students in its undergraduate, graduate and seminary degree programs. In addition to the Manhattan campus, an extension site is located in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Nyack is accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools and is chartered by the Board of Regents of the University of the State of New York.
