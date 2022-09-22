Samsung Innovation Campus helps develop high-quality human resources for Industry 4.0

VIETNAM, September 22 -

HÀ NỘI — Bùi Huyền Trang, a student in 12A2 class at An Dương High School in Hải Phòng City, now has a clear target to pursue in her IT career after attending a training course on Internet of Things (IoT) under Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC).

"I often hear that IT is a very difficult subject that is only suitable for boys. But after attending the course of SIC, I realised that it is just a one-sided view. We are binding ourselves by limited thoughts without realising our true worth."

At the beginning of the course, she still had the psychological barrier that she was not suitable for the programme. However, thanks to the teachers of An Dương High School, who always supported and encouraged her, she gradually became more active and achieved very good results at the end of the project.

"I have been interested in science and technology for a long time, so when I joined the SIC programme's IoT course, I was very excited. After six months of hard study, I find the IoT course interesting and suitable for students who do not have too much exposure to IT like us," she added.

She wants to send a message to schoolgirls.

"Where there is a will, there is a way."

Trang is among many students eligible to pass the entrance test to join the Samsung Innovation Campus. On Wednesday, Samsung Vietnam Complex, Samsung Vina Electronics and JA Vietnam officially launched the Samsung Innovation Campus 2022-23, aiming to develop high-tech capabilities for the young Vietnamese generation, who will lead the success of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) in Việt Nam in the future.

The 'Samsung Innovation Campus' programme was officially launched globally in 2019. This is one of Samsung's stand-out social responsibility programmes and has expanded to 33 countries worldwide, including the US, Germany, Spain, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand.

In Việt Nam, the programme was launched in 2019 and has attracted about 3,000 teachers and pupils/students so far. On that momentum, during the one year from August 2022 to August 2023, Samsung Innovation Campus 2022-23 (SIC 2022-23) will continue to deploy high-tech training and development courses for an additional 3,000 pupils/students and teachers nationwide.

The programme will provide three technology competency development courses for 14-24-year-olds, including an IoT course, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data and a Basic Programming Skills Course (Coding & Programming – C&P). Along with professional knowledge, the project also provides Career Skills content to support and enhance learners throughout the programme.

The programme is designed on an educational foundation combining future core technology skills with soft and practical work skills. These training contents are selected through a stratified survey according to the development trends in the industry in each region, combined with the recruitment demand at large companies.

Students who complete the course and achieve the required results of the programme will receive a certificate of recognition for completing the SIC course and the opportunity to participate in many other valuable project activities, such as the Innovation Tech Challenge. This is a contest within the framework of the SIC project to help students demonstrate their knowledge and skills learned in the programme.

In addition, to enhance sustainability when implemented, the SIC 2022-23 project also organises training courses for teachers to support the improvement of professional and pedagogical capacity and practical teaching ability. The Teacher Training Course is designed by leading experts of Samsung Group and research institutions of major universities across the country.

Choi Joo Ho – President of Samsung Vietnam, said: "To be able to master the technology in the era of the Industry 4.0 when advanced information and communication technologies have covered and affected all fields from economy to society, the ability to apply digital technology and digital information systems is extremely necessary.

"With the foundation of improving technology application capacity, the Samsung Innovation Campus programme will provide courses on the key technologies of the future, such as programming, AI, IoT, and Big Data. Hopefully, through this programme, young Vietnamese people will step-by-step become talented in technology and lead the Industry 4.0."

He also introduced South Korea's strengths and activities in campaigning to host the World Expo 2030. Samsung plans to bring high-tech products of the group made in Việt Nam to display at the exhibition, promoting the image and strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

Kevin Lee – President of Samsung Vina, said: "To contribute to promoting ICT, Samsung Innovation Campus has been developed and organised for many consecutive years with updated training content according to the most practical career skills trends.

"The programme has been reaching out to many universities, high schools and junior high schools across Việt Nam to provide the necessary knowledge and skills for the talented young generation in the technology field, thereby offering comprehensive and practical solutions to complex social problems."

With the vision of "Together for Tomorrow - Enabling People - Creating the future with you", Samsung has been implementing many projects to nurture and improve the quality of human resources in Việt Nam, such as Solve for Tomorrow (SFT) contest, a STEM educational playground at S.hub Kids HCM City and Đà Nẵng, the project of sponsoring Samsung Lab classrooms and supporting education for several universities to create conditions for students to have access to modern information technology knowledge; Awarded Samsung Talent Scholarship; and internship opportunity at Samsung Vietnam Mobile Research and Development Center.

At the event, Samsung Vietnam, JA Vietnam and representatives of educational institutions from the Hà Nội National University of Education, School of Information and Communication Technology – Hà Nội University of Science and Technology, International Integration School System Ischool (Nguyễn Hoàng Education Group), Department of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs of Lạng Sơn Province signed a memorandum of understanding, affirming a commitment to realising the programme Samsung Innovation Campus 2022-23 in Việt Nam. — VNS