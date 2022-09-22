RAMBOOS® go Scary and Sweet for Halloween

RAMBOOS® by Goldenberry Farms, Fall branding Sweet and Scary Rambutan, by Goldenberry Farms RAMBOOS by Goldenberry Farms

Goldenberry Farms has launched Fall-season “Scary and Sweet Ramboos™” branded packaging, offering a kid-friendly introduction to the world of tropical fruit.

Overall, we have seen a sharp uptick in consumer demand for exotic and healthier-for-you fruit options, especially after Covid.” — Christopher Palumbo, Goldenberry Farms

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goldenberry Farms™ has launched its Fall-season “Scary and Sweet Ramboos™” branded packaging, offering a kid-friendly introduction to the world of tropical fruit.

The Halloween-inspired, vibrant labels include optional in-store merchandising displays to create eye-catching presentations and give parents more family-friendly fresh fruit options to buy.

RAMBOOS® are mythical creatures from “The Legend of Ramboo™”, a magical place with delicious hidden fruit treasures. “Ramboos® are so delicious they can instantly make you smile,” touts the company. The popular Ramboo character includes planned brand extensions such as virtual storybooks and virtual treasure maps for upcoming product sets.

“We are always searching for ways for eating fruit to be more enjoyable and explorative for kids. Ramboos® help to highlight the nutritional benefits of this lesser-known exotic fruit, and help introduce kids to unknown foods in an entertaining and fun way.“ commented Christopher Palumbo, Brand Director and creator of the Ramboos® line.

Special clamshells produced with post-consumer (recycled) materials help protect the fruit, extend the shelf life, and help with in-store merchandising.

“The unique and exotic look of the fruit, with its bright red and “spikey” appearance, peeled back to reveal a delicious and sweet flavor inside make it fun and appealing to kids.”

“Overall, we have seen a sharp uptick in consumer demand for exotic and healthier-for-you fruit options, especially after Covid. With fun packaging and more innovative presentations, Goldenberry Farms™ is hoping to offer grocers and retailers better ways to expand their tropical fruit sales”

RAMBOOS® are available in 2 sizes, a smaller 4oz size designed for fruit exploring, and 12oz family pack for families, sharing, or parties. 6, 12oz clamshells are available by case

Bulk sizes are also available for food service clients.

Goldenberry Farms™ RAMBOOS® are sourced from high-quality farms in Guatemala and Honduras, offering a growing season that begins in early June and continues until mid-December. Rambutan are also available from Vietnam and Mexico.



Sweet and Scary RAMBOOS® are now available to distributors and grocers across the US, and Canada, loading in Miami and Philadelphia, and to clients in Europe (by air).

For commercial inquiries and PO’s, contact sales@goldenberryfarms.com