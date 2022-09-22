EVERYONE NEEDS AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT. HERE'S WHAT TO PACK IN YOURS.

(334) 269-3550

9/22/2022

Hurricanes and tornadoes are unfortunately part of life in Alabama. And many people don't prepare until it's too late.

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) and the Alabama Department of Insurance encourage Alabamians to pack a bag with post-disaster essentials in case its needed.

Go Bag contents may vary by region and family situation, but here are several items you should include.

Cash: If the power goes out, credit cards won't work. Keep cash on hand for replenishing supplies.

Medications: Pharmacies might be closed. Pack any necessary medications and assume you may not have access to refills for several days. This includes over-the-counter medications as well as prescriptions.

A first-aid kit: Include band-aids, antiseptic, cotton balls, scissors, tape, gauze, etc.

A battery-powered radio: If electricity is out and cell towers are down, this is the best way to know what's happening. Don’t forget to pack extra batteries.

Water for every family member and pet: Widespread power outages could make tap water unsafe to drink. FEMA recommends one gallon of water per person or pet, per day.

Manual Can Opener

Flashlight



Cellphone with backup power bank



Important documents: Social Security cards, passports, birth certificates, driver's licenses and more could all be lost or destroyed in a flood, tornado or any natural disaster. Keep copies of these documents in a waterproof container or as digital images saved online. Include a copy of your insurance policies so you can quickly file a claim once the danger has passed. Make a separate list that includes your policy numbers, as well as your insurance company and agent's phone numbers, websites and mailing addresses.

Don't forget to review your insurance coverage and make sure you are familiar with your policies. If you have questions, contact your insurance agent or insurer.

Flood damage is generally not covered by a standard homeowners or renter's insurance policy. If you don't have flood insurance and are considering purchasing a policy, remember there is a 30-day waiting period if you buy through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). If you purchase a private flood policy, be sure and ask about the waiting period.

If you’re considering flood insurance, visit our Guide to Understanding Flood Insurance.

