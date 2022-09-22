Submit Release
Kixie To Exhibit at the RE+ 2022 Conference

An image of the welcome flags and signs outside the entrance of the RE+ solar power conference in Anaheim, CA. There is a water fountain, palm trees, and a convention center building in the background. A few conference attendees sit on steps in the foreground.

RE+ Conference Entrance in Anaheim, CA

Kixie, creators of the PowerCall sales engagement software, will be exhibiting at the RE+ renewable energy conference in Anaheim, CA.

SANTA MONICA, CA, USA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kixie, creators of the PowerCall sales engagement software, announced today they will be exhibiting at the RE+ conference in Anaheim, CA from September 19-22, 2022. Kixie representatives are looking forward to meeting with renewable energy professionals and learning about the latest trends in the industry. This will be Kixie's first time exhibiting at this conference, and they are happy to be participating in this event.

RE+ is the largest clean energy conference in North America, drawing over 19,000 professionals from over 110 countries, and from all areas of the solar power and renewable energy sectors. Attendees can look forward to hearing from industry experts and networking with other clean energy professionals, with over 24 hours of networking events in store.

Kixie will be at the RE+ 2022 conference, sharing insights on business to consumer communications, specifically on how to improve outbound and inbound calling efforts for solar power companies, using technology like:

- Local presence dialing for 500% higher connection rates
- SMS automation for set-and-forget structured outreach
- Multi-line auto dialing to make 10x more calls
- Voicemail drop saves up to 2 hours every day with automated voicemails

If you run a sales team and want to improve your team’s productivity, come visit us at the RE+ conference or learn more here: https://www.kixie.com/solutions/home-improvement/

About Kixie: Achieve more sales with ultra-reliable, easily automated calling & texting that works with leading CRMs like HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive and more. Integrate Kixie’s sales engagement platform with your current tech stack in just a few minutes. Try out this and more sales automations free for 7 days: https://www.kixie.com/sign-up/

Andreas Diwing
Kixie
+1 (855) 505-4943
