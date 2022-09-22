Two Companies Fined For OHS Violations Leading To Worker Injuries

CANADA, September 22 - Released on September 22, 2022

Two companies were found guilty in separate workplace incidents to violations under The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations,1996.

On September 2, 2022, Zbigniew Gromek (operating as Double G Painting) was found guilty in Weyburn Provincial Court of contravening clause 12 (a) of the regulations (being an employer at a place of employment, provide and maintain plant, systems of work and working environments that ensure, as far as is reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of the employer's workers, resulting in the serious injury of a worker).

They were also found guilty of contravening clause 253(2)(b) of the regulations (being an employer, fail to ensure that a portable ladder is secured against accidental movement during use, resulting in the serious injury of a worker).

As a result, the Court imposed fines of $3,000, along with surcharges of $1,200 for each violation, for a total amount of $8,400.

The charges were the result of a workplace incident that occurred on June 18, 2020, in Fillmore, Saskatchewan. A worker suffered serious injuries while standing on a ladder that slipped and fell to the floor.

In an unrelated matter, on September 8, 2022, Bill Goodtrack pleaded guilty in Assiniboia Provincial Court to contravening clause 12(c) of the regulations (being an employer at a place of employment, fail to provide any information, instruction, training and supervision that is necessary to protect the health and safety of workers at work, resulting in a serious injury to a worker).

As a result, the Court imposed a fine of $10,000, along with a $4,000 surcharge, for a total amount of $14,000.

The charge was the result of a workplace incident that occurred in Wood Mountain, Saskatchewan on November 14, 2019. A worker suffered serious injuries after making contact with an energized power line.

Employers are required to provide safe and healthy workplaces, and must provide information, training and supervision necessary for employees to perform their jobs safely.

