GBI Chair-Elect, Amlan Mukherjee, Appointed to Prestigious GSA Committee
Dr. Mukherjee to join the GSA’s Acquisition Policy Federal Advisory Committee for the next two years.PORTLAND, OR, USA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Green Building Initiative (GBI) today announced the appointment of GBI Chair-Elect, Amlan Mukherjee, to the federal General Services Administration (GSA) Acquisition Policy Federal Advisory Committee (GAP FAC). In this role, Dr. Mukherjee will assist in providing expertise and counsel to GSA as they seek innovative solutions to acquisition policy and ways to address the highest priority federal acquisition challenges.
The GAP FAC’s primary goal is to “drive regulatory, policy and process changes to embed climate and sustainability considerations in federal acquisitions.” Dr. Mukherjee, who is a professional engineer with a PhD in civil engineering, brings his significant expertise in Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) and green building certification development and implementation to his role on the Advisory Committee. Vicki Worden, President & CEO of GBI, said of his appointment, “We at GBI are thrilled that the GSA will get a chance to know the incredible level of expertise, experience, and commitment to sustainability and climate improvement that Amlan brings to every role. His work and support for GBI has been invaluable, and we know GSA will significantly benefit from his input.”
For over a year, Dr. Mukherjee has been assisting the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) as a Life Cycle Assessment Technical Specialist, working with the FHWA as they integrate life cycle thinking and sustainability into their procurement and asset management. As a part of the FHWA Sustainable Pavements team, Amlan is supporting efforts within the US Department of Transportation that are part of the recently announced Federal Buy Clean Initiative, aimed at implementing the commitments by the federal government to purchase key lower carbon construction materials such as steel, concrete, asphalt, and flat glass, which make up almost 98% of the federal government procurement for projects.
The first meeting of the GSA Acquisition Policy Federal Advisory Committee will take place on September 22, 2022, and GSA believes that the Committee will be seated for at least the next two years.
About GBI
GBI is an international nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer dedicated to reducing climate impacts by improving the built environment. Founded in 2004, the organization is the global provider of the Green Globes® and federal Guiding Principles Compliance building certification and assessment programs. GBI also issues professional credentials, including Green Globes Professional (GGP), Green Globes Emerging Professional (GGEP), and Guiding Principles Compliance Professional (GPCP). To learn more about opportunities to become involved with GBI, contact info@thegbi.org or visit the GBI website at www.thegbi.org.
