SEPTA to Close W. Girard Avenue for Trolley Track Replacement in North Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – SEPTA is planning to close W. Girard Avenue between 33rd Street and 26th Street in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia beginning Monday, October 3, for replacement of its Route 15 trolley tracks, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place 24/7 through Saturday, December 31.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use N. 33rd Street, W. Dauphin Street and Ridge Avenue to access W. Girard Avenue. Local access will be maintained up to the work zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

