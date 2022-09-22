Submit Release
PennDOT Places Speed Display Boards on Atherton Street

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed two radar-controlled speed display boards on Route 3014 (Atherton Street) in Centre County this week. The boards will remind drivers traveling through the Atherton Street work zone to obey the posted speed limit and will aid in curbing speeding, a common type of aggressive driving behavior.

One board faces eastbound traffic between Cherry Lane and Hillcrest Avenue in Ferguson Township. The speed limit for this segment of Atherton Street is 25 miles per hour.

The other board faces westbound traffic between University Drive and South Pugh Street in State College Borough. The speed limit for this segment of Atherton Street is 35 miles per hour.

The boards utilize radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic and post them to the lighted section of the sign. They will remain in these locations until the end of October.

Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of crashes and fatalities in Pennsylvania. Other aggressive driving behaviors include running stop signs or red lights, passing illegally and tailgating.

Aggressive driving behaviors contributed to 53 percent of Centre County crashes in 2021.

Learn more about aggressive driving at PennDOT's highway safety website, www.PennDOT.pa.gov/safety.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.

Media contacts: Timothy Nebgen 814-360-3838

