New Pro-helmed Full-service Talent Agency Pulse Nova Launches in Malaysia
• Local personality “J Hunter” appointed Talent Director • Agency to nurture and develop the next generation of content creators and gaming talent in Malaysia
Our intent for Pulse Nova is to set a benchmark for the industry. We are grounded by the principles of transparency, and our mission is to build a sustainable future for all our talent.”KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— J Hunter
PULSE NOVA, a new talent agency in the growing gaming industry hub of Southeast Asia has launched, co-founded by Singaporean esports veterans, Jayf Soh and Bobby Sim. The full-service agency will have presence in Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore and will look to provide representation for content creators, strategists, and social influencers as well as esports and gaming talent in each market.
In Malaysia, the agency will be led by local personality J Hunter who will be tasked with nurturing budding talent and developing the next generation of creators. He will also have an eye on growing the agency and fostering further growth of the country’s esports and gaming scene.
Azrul ‘J Hunter’ Anwar is a force to be reckoned with in front and behind the camera. He is educated in theatre, and experienced in film, dramas, TV shows, talk shows, podcasts, theatre, tournaments and much more, having won several awards such as ‘Best Talent for Pubgm Casting and esports Writing’. Currently the producer and talent for esports’ most watched esports podcast jelodi and yoodo, J Hunter prides himself in his ability to recognise trends and talent in both mainstream entertainment and social media space, hence was a natural choice for Pulse Nova Malaysia.
“Our intent for Pulse Nova is to set a benchmark for the industry. We are grounded by the principles of transparency, and our mission is to build a sustainable future for all our talent. We plan to do this by increasing the monetisation and earning of talents, and innovate and find new ways to build new revenue streams. Conversely, we can help brands strategically engage with the fan economy on a deeper level.
It's important to note that we are not only limited to internet personalities and influencers, but mainstream talent such as singers, actors and models as well. We also have avenues and programmes designed for more traditional celebrities who currently don’t have a strong social media presence. For influencers, we have tuition and guidance from top industry players to further broaden their range of skillsets,” said J Hunter.
The initial roster of signed up talent in Malaysia features top names including the likes of Arifbakhtiar who has 492,000 followers, together with Rex, Leixia, and MaxHaze. Collectively, they’ll reach a fan base of 14 million people.
Jayf Soh, Co-founder of Pulse Nova remarked, “It’s interesting to see the number of talent agencies trying to penetrate gaming and having difficulty doing so because they don’t understand the nuances of the industry, nor have the network or access to the best talent as we do.
This is why our Pulse Nova leadership team is made up of the most successful names in each of their respective markets. Our strength is in gaming and esports and its subcultures, and at the end of the day our goal is to provide aspiring and existing talent the tools and opportunities they need to succeed.”
According to Grand View Research, “The global esports market was valued at USD 2,008.4 million in 2021. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing live streaming of games, formidable investments, rising audience reach, engagement activities, and infrastructure for league tournaments are the factors influencing the market growth. The profitable opportunities created by increasing professionalization in the industry for influencers, gamers, event organizers, and game developers benefit the market. Millennials consider esports a professional career option, owing to the increasing popularity of gaming tournaments, one-to-one sponsorships, streaming revenues, and impressive international prize pools.”
Marina Mathews
MM Communications
email us here