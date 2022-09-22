Submit Release
PEI EMO activates to Level 2

CANADA, September 22 - Residents of the Island are advised that as of 8:00 a.m, PEI Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) has partially activated to Level 2. 

Level 2 partial activation means that EMO staff and broader identified government departments, agency partners, municipal council and community organization members are meeting at a higher frequency to discuss preparation and business continuity plans.

EMO continues to prepare for anticipated impacts of Hurricane Fiona, and urges residents to continue with their preparedness efforts.

For the latest information, please check with local media or visit PEI Public Safety and the provincial Storm Response page for regular updates throughout the storm. 

 

Media contact:
Vicki Tse
Department of Justice and Public Safety
vickitse@gov.pe.ca 


 

