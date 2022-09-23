App Analytics Market – Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast 2022-2027

App Analytics Market Report 2022-2027

The global app analytics market to reach US$ 5,789 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 22.02% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “App Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", The global app analytics market size reached US$ 1,750 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5,789 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 22.02% during 2022-2027.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Application (app) analytics captures, analyzes, and delivers meaningful insights by producing real-time analysis through the visualization of data to improve IT operations, customer experience, and business outcomes. It enables organizations to quickly troubleshoot performance questions and root cause issues that can make necessary changes for efficiency. It can also analyze data in different contexts, capture application data without writing new code, handle big data center needs, and examine streaming data and log files quickly. It offers unique data about the response time, counts, exceptions, custom metrics, dependency rates, request and failure rates, page views and load performance, host diagnostics, and diagnostic trace logs. At present, several organizations are using continuous incorporation and delivery development paradigms, which boosts the need to measure the operation of the web, mobile, and desktop applications.

App Analytics Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing adoption of app analytics in small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) to enhance operational activities on account of the rising cloud-based solutions and remote working models represents one of the key factors strengthening the market growth around the world. In addition, it is used for creating an enhanced user experience, producing omnichannel platforms, and focusing on customer acquisition and retention in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry. Along with this, the growing use of online banking applications is driving the market. Moreover, app analytics is employed in the gaming industry to improve the UI/UX of the game by measuring, predicting, and tracking the behavior of the players. The rising demand for online games on account of rapid digitization, increasing reliance on smartphones, and high-speed internet connectivity is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, it finds extensive application in the entertainment sector to enhance the experiences of streaming services. In line with this, the emerging trend of streaming content on over-the-top (OTT) platforms is creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the expanding number of e-commerce websites and growing preferences for online shopping are driving the adoption of app analytics across the globe. Besides this, the integration of the internet of things (IoT), machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) in app analytics to deliver actionable insights is offering lucrative growth opportunities to leading players operating in the industry. Additionally, there is an increase in the adoption of e-learning solutions through remote and digital platforms, which is escalating the demand for app analytics in the education sector. Along with this, the expanding number of educational apps that offer students with interactive online lectures and study materials is providing a thrust to the market growth.

App Analytics Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

• Adobe Inc.

• Amazon Web Services Inc.

• App Annie

• AppDynamics Inc (Cisco Systems Inc.)

• Apptentive Inc.

• Clevertap

• Countly

• Flurry

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Mixpanel

• Taplytics Inc

• Upland Software Inc.

The report has segmented the market based on type, component, deployment mode, application and industry vertical.

Breakup by Type:

• Mobile App Analytics

• Web App Analytics

Breakup by Component:

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup by Application:

• Marketing Analytics

• Performance Analytics

• In-App Analytics

• Revenue Analytics

• Others

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

• Gaming and Entertainment

• Social Media

• IT and Telecom

• Health and Fitness

• Travel and Hospitality

• Retail and E-commerce

• Education and Learning

• BFSI

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

