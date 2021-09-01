Submit Release
Managed Print Services Market Report 2021, Industry Trends, Size, Share and Forecast to 2026

Managed Print Services Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Managed Print Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global managed print services market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

Managed print services (MPS) refer to the customized and integrated solutions that are utilized for streamlining the printing fleet of an organization. They are usually offered by third-party service providers to manage and optimize the overall document output generated by enterprises. MPS can be deployed on-premises, on the cloud, or in hybrid environments. They involve the assessment, general or selective replacement of hardware and service components, tracking of fax machines, printers, scanners, etc. MPS help in reducing costs, preventing device downtime, optimizing the usage of ink, paper, energy, etc.

Market Trends
The increasing digitization across various industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), education, healthcare, telecommunication, etc., is primarily driving the managed print services market. Furthermore, the growing requirement for analytics and cloud computing solutions to manage resource utilization is also propelling the market growth. Besides this, the implementation of numerous initiatives to minimize paper wastage at workspaces is further augmenting the market. Additionally, several technological advancements, such as integrating connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data solutions, are also catalyzing the product demand. Apart from this, the rising adoption of sustainable solutions for business processes, coupled with continuous improvements in the IT infrastructures, are expected to fuel the managed print services market over the forecasted period.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
• ARC Document Solutions Inc.
• Brother Industries Ltd.
• Canon Inc.
• HP Inc.
• Konica Minolta Inc.
• Lexmark International Inc.
• Ricoh Company Ltd.
• Sharp Corporation
• Toshiba Corporation
• WeP Solutions Ltd
• Xerox Corporation.

The report has segmented the market based on type, deployment mode, organization size and industry vertical.

Breakup by Type:
• Print Management
• Device Management
• Discovery and Design
• Document Imaging

Breakup by Deployment Mode:
• On-premises
• Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:
• Large Enterprises
• Medium Enterprises
• Small Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:
• BFSI
• Government
• Healthcare and Education
• Manufacturing
• Retail and Consumer Goods
• IT and Telecom
• Others

Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia-Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa

About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

