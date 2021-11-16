Smart Stadium Market Research Report 2021 | Share, Size, Trends, Growth & Forecast 2026

Smart Stadium Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Smart Stadium Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global smart stadium market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 21% during 2021-2026.

Smart stadiums rely on automated technologies to offer updated information, special offers, bathroom location, seat upgradation, and parking availability. They utilize data analytics software, which helps personalize the fan experience via loyalty programs. The software also assists in navigating through the crowd faster. At present, there is a rise in the demand for smart stadiums worldwide on account of the rising popularity of sports and entertainment events.

Market Trends

The increasing demand for a hassle-free stadium experience represents one of the key factors impelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, leading players are providing sophisticated services to compete against at-home experience or entertainment systems. As a result, they are designing state-of-the-art stadiums with big screens, interactive seats, and augmented reality (AR). Moreover, due to rising environmental concerns among individuals, these players are launching smart stadium infrastructures that aid in conserving energy, reducing maintenance costs, and minimizing the number of operational staff required.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• GP Smart Stadium

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Intel Corporation

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Johnson Controls International

• NEC Corporation

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

• Schneider Electric SE

• Tech Mahindra Limited (Mahindra Group)

• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.

The report has segmented the market based on component, deployment model and application.

Breakup by Component:

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Deployment Model:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup by Application:

• Digital Content Management

• Stadium and Public Security

• Building Automation Management

• Event Management

• Crowd Management

• Network Management

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

