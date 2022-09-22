Eastern Bank Foundation Honors Innovation Studio With Community Advocacy Award

Economic development organization helps entrepreneurs and innovators to start and grow their businesses

Eastern Bank Foundation is pleased to announce Innovation Studio as a 2022 Community Advocacy Award honoree for its empowerment of Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) and women entrepreneurs to grow their ideas into successful businesses.

"Innovation Studio combines the entrepreneurial mindset of action with the passion for diversity and inclusion," said Daniel Enríquez Vidaña, President of Innovation Studio. "We are deeply committed to ensuring entrepreneurs, innovators and small business owners are supported in growing their dream businesses while sustaining their core values and voices."

Founded in 2010, Innovation Studio envisions a world where anyone can be an innovator. The organization provides accelerators to help entrepreneurs launch or relaunch a business, advising sessions with experts to guide the entrepreneurial journey, workshops and events to support the growth and development of businesses, and spaces for hosting business events.

"Innovation Studio is creating opportunity for women and BIPOC innovators and entrepreneurs by cultivating and providing resources to successfully launch and run a business," said Nancy Huntington Stager, President and CEO of the Eastern Bank Foundation. "Whether you have an idea or want to grow your business, the team helps at any stage of business growth through a comprehensive offering of workshops, pitch events, mentoring programs, networking opportunities and more."

The celebration of Eastern's Community Advocacy Award coincides with the Eastern Bank Foundation's commitment to economic inclusion and mobility through its philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy, including to advance equity in the small business ecosystem. Recognizing that entrepreneurs and business owners are building blocks for the local economy, the Foundation seeks to fund organizations that build ecosystems of support for business owners in historically disadvantaged communities, including Black, Latinx, Asian, women, LGBTQ+, Veterans and People with disabilities.

Read more about all of the 2022 Community Advocacy Award honorees at: https://www.easternbank.com/communityadvocacyawards

About Eastern Bank Foundation

Created in 1994, the Eastern Bank Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Boston-based Eastern Bank. Through philanthropy, employee volunteerism, advocacy and collaborations with other businesses and community partners, Eastern Bank Foundation responds to community needs and supports sustainable solutions to our communities' most vexing challenges across eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. To learn more, visit easternbank.com/foundation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005698/en/