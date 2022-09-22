Factors to Consider When Choosing a Heavy-duty Mobility Scooter
Let’s go over the factors and the best-selling heavy-duty mobility scooters and see what makes them unique!CASPER, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electric scooters are a useful and easy way to get around for those who are mobility impaired. Whether using a mobility scooter due to age, surgery, or medical needs, a heavy-duty electric mobility scooter can keep it active, mobile, and in touch with neighbors and friends.
When considering a heavy-duty electric mobility scooter, it needs to be aware of range, ease of transport, and ideal usage. Whether using it in the grocery or in the park.
How to load up the mobility scooter if need be? Heavy-duty mobility scooters can be huge and bulky and will often require at least two strong adults to lift into the back of a truck or SUV.
Lastly, how far will the heavy-duty mobility scooter go? What kind of range it needs to have, and how long will the trips/outings be? All of these factors need to be considered, along with other practicalities like price and storage. Let’s go over three of the best-selling heavy-duty mobility scooters and see what makes them unique!
EWheels EW-10
The EWheels EW-10 is from the iconic and much-respected brand EWheels and is a cute, moped-like scooter that’s great for cruising outside and for neighborhood visits. It’s a well-made and practical ride that can last a lifetime. It’ll get up to 40 miles on a charge, and can go up to 15 mph.
It’s a large and heavy scooter at 209 lbs and is best stored in a garage or a large shed when not in use. It’s great for rides in the park, or on quiet back roads with a low-speed limit. The three wheels added stability and safety as we ride, and a convenient seat storage compartment can store goods and supplies.
Vive Health
The Vive Health is a rugged and well-built mobility scooter that’s perfectly at home in a grocery store or a mall. It has more of a classic mobility scooter design, ample foot room, and four wheels for maximum stability while shopping. It’s a bit more economical, too.
It has a range of up to 12 miles on a single charge, and goes up to 3.7 miles per hour, making it ideal for indoor use and for use in crowded places. The swivel seat allows getting in and out of the scooter with ease and the 88 lbs. Vive Health is a bit lighter weight than other heavy-duty scooters. A single strong person should be able to help load and unload this scooter with little help.
Afikim Afiscooter Breeze
On the other end of the spectrum, we have the absolutely humongous and elephantine Afikim Afiscooter. The Afikim is a bit more like an ATV than a traditional mobility scooter, is great for outdoor use.
This four-wheel monster scooter will get up to 28 miles on a single charge, has a car-like ride, and is ideal for more rugged terrain, outdoor use, and around-the-park riding. It goes up to 9 miles per hour and is a slower ride, but with its grippy ties and full suspension system does great on a variety of surfaces.
It weighs 342 lbs and there is no way anyone can safely lift the Afikim into anything. Just park it in the garage or shed, and it should be good to go. It’s a fantastic beast of a ride that can help get it mobile, enjoy the fresh air, and run while running errands, too.
About the author:
Trevor Fenner is the founder and owner of Mobility Paradise, a one-stop shop for mobility scooters, electric scooters, electric wheelchairs, wheelchairs, oxygen concentrators, lift chairs, saunas, steam showers, massage tables, exercise equipment, electric bikes, massage chairs, and bathtubs. Years ago, Trevor’s grandma had an accident that made her dependent on a wheelchair; this forced Trevor and his family to put her into an elderly care facility. Since then, Trevor would visit her to take a walk around the neighborhood. Mobility Paradise was created because Trevor couldn’t find an online store that offers a wide selection of mobility equipment and educational resources. What started as a business focusing on mobility scooters grew to include all kinds of mobility products.
Trevor Fenner
Mobility Paradise
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other