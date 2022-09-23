NBA Legend Earl Lloyd’s NFT Collection Coming Soon from Baller Mixed Reality
Augmented Reality Collection to Celebrate the First African-American to Play in the National Basketball Association
These cherished items are more than just memorabilia, they are historical artifacts that represent an important part of American history.”MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baller Mixed Reality's exclusive 3D-AR NFT collection featuring NBA pioneer and Hall-of-Famer, Earl Lloyd to include:
1) Engraved Earl Lloyd 2003 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall-of-Fame Ring
2) Autographed Earl Lloyd Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall-of-Fame #3 Jersey
3) Official Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall-of-Fame Basketball Autographed by Earl Lloyd, Robert Parish (Celtics), James Worthy (Lakers), Bob Cousy (Celtics), Dave Bing (Pistons), George Gervin (Spurs), Bob Macado (Braves), David Thompson (Nuggets), Chick Hearn (Lakers), KC Jones (Celtics), Dolph Schayes (Nationals), Meadowlark Lemon (Globetrotters), Marques Haynes (Globetrotters) and others
4) Engraved Syracuse Nationals 1955 NBA World Championship Ring
5) Autographed Earl Lloyd Syracuse Nationals #11 Jersey
6) Autographed Earl Lloyd Detroit Pistons #17 Jersey
7) Autographed Earl Lloyd Special Edition Converse All-Star Sneakers
8) Autographed Earl Lloyd Honorary Cleveland Cavaliers #11 Jersey
In 1950, Lloyd broke the color barrier to become the first African-American to play in the league, followed by a distinguished career. Lloyd endured intense discrimination before helping the Syracuse Nationals win the NBA Championship in 1955. He then became the league’s first Black Assistant-Coach in 1965 and was inducted into the Naismith Hall-of-Fame in 2003. Entering the league six years before Bill Russell, Lloyd was often described as the “Jackie Robinson of basketball” and passed away in 2015 at the age of 86.
"We're very excited to bring these extremely rare and historically significant collectibles to sports fans, memorabilia collectors and NFT enthusiasts around the world" says Jonathan Herman, Founder and CEO of Baller Mixed Reality. "These cherished items are more than just memorabilia, they are historical artifacts that represent an important part of American history. As we release these items, we look forward to telling the largely-unknown story of Earl Lloyd's journey with the help of his son Kevin."
In partnership with Icon Sports and Earl Lloyd's family, Baller Mixed Reality is producing this innovative collection of augmented reality assets which, unlike other NFTs, can be placed into real-world environments and viewed from 360 degrees in high-definition 3D. Additionally, the authenticity and ownership of these limited-edition assets will be verifiable on the blockchain, eliminating the potential of fraud or counterfeit.
Look for this collection coming to OpenSea (https://opensea.io/baller_mixed-reality) and join Baller’s Discord for drop dates and member discounts (https://discord.gg/QFMXFXdce4).
ABOUT BALLER MIXED REALITY
Led by Jonathan Herman, Baller Mixed Reality is pioneering the new era of autographed metaverse collectibles with augmented reality NFTs autographed by legendary sports and entertainment figures. According to Crunchbase, Baller is the top ranked Augmented Reality Startup, 3D Technology Startup, and Collectibles Company in the United States.
