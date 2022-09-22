Green Metals Stock Defense Metals (TSX-V: $DEFN.V) ( OTCQB: $DFMTF) Initial Drilling Results at Wicheeda REE
DEFN ) is pleased to announce results for the first two drill holes totalling 720 metres from the Company’s 2022 diamond drill program that is still underway.
Defense Metals Corp. (TSX:DEFN.V)VANCOUVER, BC , CANADA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mining/Metals/ Green Energy Stock news from Investorideas.com Newswire- Defense Metals Corp. (“Defense Metals” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:DEFN / OTCQB:DFMTF/ 35D: FSE) is pleased to announce results for the first two drill holes totalling 720 metres from the Company’s 2022 diamond drill program that is still underway. To date, a total of 15 drill holes totalling 4,800 metres have been completed of a planned 18 holes totalling 5,000 metres (96% complete) designed to upgrade existing resource categories. Drill holes WI22-64 and WI22-62, the first and third holes drilled, were collared from the two sites within the northern area of the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element (REE) deposit.
Read the news in full and see images at https://www.investorideas.com/news/2022/mining/09221DEFN-Initial-Drilling-Results.asp
Infill drill hole WI22-64 (-65o dip / 204o azimuth) drilled southwest to depth within central area of the deposit yield a broad mineralized intercept of high-grade dolomite carbonate higher in the hole, and mixed mineralized xenolithic dolomite carbonate and syenite at depth averaging 1.78% total rare earth oxide (TREO) over 192 metres; including 3.13% TREO over 73 metres (Figure 1). The assays reported for WI22-64, one of the deepest holes drilled to date on the Wicheeda Project are partial from surface to a downhole depth of 284 metres. Assay results for the remaining 101 metres to end of hole at 384.5 metres are expected in the coming days.
Drill hole WI21-64 (-50o dip / 204o azimuth) collared 120 metres to the north of WI21-64, intersected a 109 metre drilled interval of mineralized dolomite carbonatite above a mixed xenolithic dolomite carbonatite and syenite at depth returning 1.39% TREO over 167 metres; including 2.29% TREO over 48 metres1 (Figure 2).
Kristopher Raffle, P.Geo. and Director and QP of Defense Metals stated: “We are pleased to have started receiving assays for our ongoing 2022 Wicheeda REE Deposit infill drilling campaign. These initial results compare very favourably to our PEA mineral resource cut-off of 0.5% TREO and continue to demonstrate continuity of mineralization over significant widths. We expect additional results in the coming days, weeks, and months ahead. With the 2022 drill campaign now 96% complete, we look forward to finishing a small number of remaining pit slope geotechnical and hydrogeological holes designed to inform any Preliminary Feasibility Studies.”
About the Wicheeda REE Property
The 100% owned 4,244-hectare Wicheeda REE Property, located approximately 80 km northeast of the city of Prince George, British Columbia, is readily accessible by all-weather gravel roads and is near infrastructure, including power transmission lines, the CN railway, and major highways.
Methodology and QA/QC
The analytical work reported on herein was performed by ALS Canada Ltd. (ALS) at Langley (sample preparation) and Vancouver (ICP-MS fusion), B.C. ALS is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited geoanalytical laboratory and is independent of the Defense Metals and the QP.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release as it relates to the Wicheeda REE Project has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC) Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, a director of Defense Metals and a “Qualified Person” as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Raffle verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.
About Defense Metals Corp.
Defense Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits containing metals and elements commonly used in the electric power market, defense industry, national security sector and in the production of green energy technologies, such as, rare earths magnets used in wind turbines and in permanent magnet motors for electric vehicles. Defense Metals owns 100% of the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Property located near Prince George, British Columbia, Canada. Defense Metals Corp. trades in Canada under the symbol “DEFN” on the TSX Venture Exchange, in the United States, under “DFMTF” on the OTCQB and in Germany on the Frankfurt Exchange under “35D”.
Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information
1. The true width of REE mineralization is estimated to be 70-100% of the drilled interval.
2. TREO % sum of CeO2, La2O3, Nd2O3, Pr6O11, Sm2O3, Eu2O3, Gd2O3, Tb4O7, Dy2O3 and Ho2O3.
3. Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project, British Columbia, Canada, dated January 6, 2022, with an effective date of November 7, 2021, and prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. is filed under Defense Metals Corp.’s Issuer Profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
