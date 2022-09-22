Creatio Recognized Among the Best CRM Software and Solutions: The 2022 CRM Industry Leader Awards
CRM Creatio recognized by expert analysts for its ease of use and adaptability thanks to its state-of-the-art no-code platformBOSTON, MA, USA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its recognition in The 2022 CRM Industry Leader Awards by CRM Magazine. The inaugural list highlights the leading companies in the CRM space chosen by topanalysts. the CRM Magazine editors, industry analysts and consultants. Creatio’s offering has been named top 5 in The Best CRM for Midsize and Small Businesses category.
As per independent CRM analyst Marshall Lager, “Creatio’s strength is allowing users to create processes that can be easily changed as businesses grow.” Rebecca Wettemann, founder and CEO of Valoir, further elaborates to include that Creatio “is a strong player in the midmarket, particularly for customers that are looking to tailor CRM to their specific needs without the need for developer resources or expertise.”
CRM Creatio is a full-fledged suite of CRM products for marketing, sales and service integrated on one no-code platform. Creatio products can be deployed as a single CRM bundle or as standalone applications. Users can take advantage of Creatio’s composable application approach and leverage no-code capabilities of the platform to easily extend and customize the solution without a line of code and special skills needed.
According to CRM Magazine experts, today’s CRM software must strike a balance between affordability, functionality, and flexibility, giving organizations a ready-made solution they won’t have to build themselves while leaving room for customizations and extensions.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.
