Idea Stream Marketing Presents The Third Annual Commack Day At Hoyt Farm Nature Preserve
We are very excited for the year’s 3rd Annual Commack Day! This year we are even more excited to be supporting such a great cause and helping Commack High School students achieve their dreams”COMMACK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Idea Stream Marketing Presents The Third Annual Commack Day At Hoyt Farm Nature Preserve With A Portion of The Proceeds Benefiting Commack High School Scholarships On Saturday, September 24th, with a rain date of Sunday, September 25th, will be a day dedicated to celebrating the community of Commack at Hoyt Farm Nature Preserve and supporting a great cause. The Third Annual Commack Day will be held from 11 am to 5 pm featuring live music, food, beverages, and more. With the goal to unite a community, Commack Day will bring together businesses, family, alums, and community members alike for a fun-filled day while helping to raise money for a scholarship fund in memory of alumnus Eric Spinato.
— Dean Spinato
With various food and beverage vendors, attendees will have the chance to enjoy delicious food and drinks included with their ticket. Live music by Barrage, Wild Fire, DJ Stacy Stylez, and The Laia Kay Band will entertain guests throughout the entirety of the event. Other local businesses will also be present at the event offering Commack Day Attendees the opportunity to interact with and learn more about the businesses in their community.
Furthermore, to ensure this event directly impacts the Commack community, a portion of the proceeds will go to student scholarships to help students pursue their dreams in communications in memory of Commack alumnus Eric Spinato. Eric Spinato was the head producer at Fox Business before he tragically passed away in 2021. Proceeds will also benefit the Commack Fire Department and the Commack Ambulance Corps to help them continue their efforts in protecting the community.
“We are very excited for the year’s 3rd Annual Commack Day! We had to take the past couple of years off, but we are excited to return to uniting hundreds of passionate community members. This year we are even more excited to be supporting such a great cause and helping Commack High School students achieve their dreams,” said Dean Spinato, founder and president of Idea Stream Marketing.
Those interested in attending the event can purchase tickets online at www.commackday.com. Additionally, while food and beverages will be provided at the event, attendees are welcome to bring their own food, beverages, and chairs.
More about Commack Day: Commack Day is about supporting and celebrating the beautiful community of Commack. By bringing the people, families, and businesses together that call Commack home, this event has displayed the unity that the community embodies.
