EMU Recreation Management Undergraduate Program to Admit Students Via Aptitude Test

The Recreation Management Undergraduate Program operating under the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) School of Tourism and Hospitality Management will be admitting students for the 2022 – 2023 Academic Year Fall Semester by administering an aptitude test.

Students graduating from the Recreation program have a wide spectrum of job opportunities in the recreation and tourism sector. Graduates may embark on management careers in any sector of recreation, leisure, and sports industry. Possible employers are leisure centers, health and fitness clubs, tourism enterprises, ministries of sports, ministries of tourism, sports tourism facilities, health tourism facilities, accommodation enterprises, social facilities, recreation facilities, nursing homes, holiday villages, social services and facilities, children’s recreation facilities, sports and recreation facilities, socio-cultural recreation facilities, hospitality and administrative service areas, animation businesses, private schools, universities, special education centers, sports facilities, local administrations (municipalities), ski resorts, beach resorts, casino resorts, summer camps, tourist bureaus, tour operators, commercial recreation enterprises, national parks, amusement parks, youth directorates, and youth camps. Graduates also have the possibility of continuing their studies at EMU Tourism Faculty by enrolling postgraduate programs offered by our faculty.

TRNC citizen, TR citizen or international students who wish to apply for the Recreation Undergraduate Program are required to apply for the special aptitude test before they are able to register to the program. For the student candidates from Turkey, the 2022 Core Competency Exam (TYT) results must be calculated. Otherwise, the aforementioned students cannot attend the aptitude test. Concerning the international students and TRNC citizen students, there is not any requirement on entering the Higher Education Institutions Examination (YKS).

The candidate students who are to take the Special Aptitude Test must answer all the questions available at https://we.tl/t-JIDSEnNJ1f web address and submit their answers to the specified e-mail address.

Students who will enroll in the Recreation Undergraduate Program in the 2022 – 2023 Academic Year Fall Semester will be given scholarships of 100%, 75% and 50% within the student quotas. Detailed information regarding the applications can be obtained by contacting 0392 630 1269.