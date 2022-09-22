Wishtree Technologies takes one step further toward global expansion

Wishtree Technologies on to the next chapter of their growth story

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- We at Wishtree Technologies, one of the leading custom software development companies catering to organizations all over the world, have always pursued innovation aimed at achieving service excellence. Our customer-first approach ensured our continued growth even during the pandemic with an increase in the number of our clients as we forayed into new industries and verticals, as well as penetrated in latest technologies.It was then time for us to be realizing the next phase of our vision for Wishtree, where our passion for leveraging technology would be able to influence more lives and steer more businesses towards digital transformation. Apart from adding to our service offerings, we have recently acquired a state-of-the-art 10000 square feet office in the upcoming area Baner in Pune. We also purchased an office in Ahmedabad, and have welcomed our employees into completely redesigned workplaces where we invested in diverse learning and development experiences for them, crafted around shared perspectives.Our growth trajectory continues as we set up our new business entity Wishtree Technologies Inc. in the US - the region where the majority of our clients are from. We are certain that our expansion into the US will bring our clients closer to us. This is a significant step ahead toward making our mark as the best-fit technology partner of organizations across the globe, where we bring technology and innovation together to deliver accelerated, amplified, and sustainable impact that would make a positive difference. We also intend to hire people in the US, which is an essential part of our plan to double our total headcount within the next year.In the words of Dilip Bagrecha, Partner at Wishtree Technologies, “The driving force behind our expansion in the United States has been the absolute need we feel to empower businesses of all scales and velocities towards digital transformation. We are excited to keep pursuing our limitless potential, and drawing inspiration from serving clients worldwide.”About Wishtree :Since its incorporation in 2011, Wishtree Technologies has contributed to the digital transformation journeys of organizations like WHO, The World Bank, Coupa, Xactly, IAS, Rutgers University, Vodafone, and Vedanta. Wishtree’s mission is to empower businesses of all types and sizes with the latest technological expertise and a customer-centric approach. This value proposition makes the company the best-fit technology partner for its customers. To learn more, please visit the company website