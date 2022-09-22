Motadata to Showcase Innovative IT Solutions at Data Centre World, Singapore on 12th - 13th October 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- It's time to meet at Asia's leading Data Centre Event, Data Centre World, Singapore.
Motadata is thrilled to announce the showcasing of leading IT Solutions on 12th - 13th October 2022 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, Booth Number J-47.
“To expand the horizon and help businesses grow with digital transformation, Motadata is shaping the future of IT solutions.”
Modern enterprises are getting complex and everyday IT Operations are getting more and more challenging because they are getting fragmented, distributed and at a point where multiple IT Tools are serving less than what is demanded of them.
Join us to experience Motadata enterprise grade products - Motadata AIOps & Motadata ServiceOps.
Reinvent your Internal Service Delivery with Motadata
The increasing challenges of business need ITSM and AI Operations Solutions that aid in transforming the business digitally as a need of modern business.
Motadata AIOps enables DevOps Team, SREs & Network Admins, and overall IT teams to be agile and responsive to modern challenges. AIOps help enterprises reduce downtime proactively and with effortless collection methods, enterprises can unify logs, metrics, and streaming data using a single pane of glass with deeper context to analyze logs events.
AIOps deliver superior digital experiences for end users and ensure uptime for critical services at all times. AIOps turns data into powerful actionable insights using AI/ML and intelligent automation. It breaks the noise by capturing relevant data across thousands of data points and build context through compelling correlation.
Motadata ServiceOps is a PinkVerify certified ITSM solution platform that helps in increasing the productivity of technicians, make work processes more reliable, predictable and provides strategic insights on potential areas of risk and growth. It has an in-built self-service portal, an integrated knowledge base, and easy collaboration for smooth service delivery.
Motadata ServiceOps can be deployed “on premise” or on “cloud”. Motadata is proud to launch ServiceOps for MSPs. As a result, enterprises can seamlessly perform a defined set of day-to-day management services while also being able to design, deliver, and manage enterprise IT services.
Motadata Service Desk enhances customer experience through AI-enabled Digital IT Service Management. In addition, it provides proactive support through a virtual agent to improve the service desk adoption and speed up the digital transformation.
Motadata Asset Manager helps organizations to automate the end-to-end life cycle of both IT and Non-IT assets and provides greater flexibility to ensure compliance and tracking of Hybrid assets from a single platform.
Motadata Patch Manager manages and streamlines the patch management life cycle and automatically scans, detect, analyze, and remediate all vulnerabilities across the network to achieve 100% compliance at all times.
We are thrilled to showcase at Data Centre World, Singapore. To drive growth and enable businesses to face modern business challenges, we present the most significant IT service management and AIOps platform. We help create a global impact and bring value smart and added AI-enabled products to our customer base. With our in-depth understanding of IT service tools and technology, we are coming up with future-proof products.
📅When: 12-13 October
📍Where: Data Centre World, Singapore
📍Booth Number: J-47
About Motadata
Motadata offers a Unified Platform that Includes PinkVERIFY Certified solutions for all businesses to streamline their operations, regardless of size or budget.
We create comprehensive IT management software that focuses on making your employees work easier and connect better with customers. As one of India's fasting growing Product companies, we have been featured in Gartner, Deloitte, and IDC. Our top award-winning products and free tools include everything your IT infrastructure needs. From ServiceOps and network management to AIOps, we're carrying IT together for a comprehensive strategy to optimize your IT infrastructure. For more information, visit www.motadata.com.
Vishal Vankar
