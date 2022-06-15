Motadata Sets Priority for Africa Market to Address SMB Industry Technology Pain Point
EINPresswire.com/ -- Motadata a brand name of Mindarray Systems Pvt. Ltd. is one of the fastest-growing IT software companies, reinventing IT operations management to enhance visibility and control over IT infrastructure management.
We are excited to announce that we are realigning our attention towards alleviating the IT operations and service management-related difficulties faced by network administrators across SMB industries in Africa.
Our ESM (Enterprise Service Management) product, Motadata ServiceOps, focuses on streamlining business processes and delivering intelligent response automation to enhance service delivery. We have identified small and medium businesses from various industries, including, but not limited to, healthcare, banking, and financial institutions, manufacturing, telecom, and enterprise.
With legacy ITSM/helpdesk solutions, small and medium businesses require extensive manual efforts and human interventions to manage the large volume of tickets impacting the overall business efficiency. For example, the Achieving Customer Amazement study, 2021 showed that 83% of customers would switch companies or brands due to bad customer service.
Motadata ServiceOps is a PinkVerify platform comprising Service Desk, Asset Management, and Patch Management to help IT and Non-IT technicians effectively manage the end-to-end delivery of services to customers.
Our unique offerings include:
• Ticket auto-assignment.
• Muti-stage SLA escalation for faster resolutions.
• Smart suggestions from the knowledge base to promote self-service
• Templates for request, incident, and problem management processes.
• Multi-channel support offers superior user experience.
• No code workflows to streamline the ticket resolution process.
• Conversational AI & Virtual Agent to provide instant resolutions
• Agent and agentless asset discovery.
• Asset baselining defines a set of attributes for similar asset types across organizations.
• Comprehensive software asset management and metering.
• Automated patch scanning, testing, approval, and deployment ensure compliance.
Our focus is to help identify IT challenges faced by the SMBs and help them navigate the growth opportunities. Motadata has helped transform several prominent organizations' business processes and IT service management across various sectors, including IT, Retail, Manufacturing, Government agencies, BFSI sectors, etc.
Motadata has a limited-time special combo offer for its ServiceOps Platform. To learn more about Motadata's products and offerings.
About Motadata
Mindarray Systems Pvt. Ltd. is a global IT software product company offering state-of-the-art IT operation management solutions. Motadata offerings consist of Network Management & Monitoring, Log & Flow Management, and ITSM Platforms. The platform empowers both IT admins & CXOs to analyze, track, and resolve IT operational issues by effectively monitoring various systems and devices from multiple vendors through a centralized dashboard.
www.motadata.com
Kavit Gohel
