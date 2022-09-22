Tarun Ahir on ways to Introduce a New Educational Technology
The aim of education is the knowledge, not of facts, but of values.”SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tarun Ahir has documented the design journey for an EdTech platform. Before diving into development, there are several preparations that must be made. Please use this document as a checklist to help you get started.
First, establish the intended audience
Who are the initial group of students? Included are school kids, college graduates, working professionals, hobbyists, and senior citizens. Consider their:
Needs and desires
Personal, social, and economic history
Demographics
Intentions \sMotivations
Fears and worries
Inhibitions and inhibiting agents
Understand your users' learning styles
Every profile has its own preferences:
Some prefer learning on the job, while others prefer classroom settings.
Some individuals in cohorts
Some enjoy deep dives while others choose crash courses.
Determine how the target audience prefers to learn. This will assist in defining your teaching technique and monetization strategies. Your startup concepts will revolve around the information you uncover in this stage.
Caution: validate the hypotheses with surveys and user testings. Market is the ultimate arbiter.
Prepare the instructional materials
Determine your teaching methodology. It takes several revisions to get perfection. Create or subscribe to authoring tool for content creation:
Brief guides and articles
MOOCs
Text-based programs
Help documents
Specifications manuals
Ebooks / Guidebooks
Determine when consumers prefer to study
Determine the time and location of user education based on choices and availability. This will assist in defining content distribution system. When can:
Lesson included into the user's tools
Users can utilize it as a training partner. On the basis of the user's clicks on the tools, the most pertinent material is automatically suggested.
Teach using an independent cloud-based product
May be compatible with mobile and desktop devices. It is comparable to Khan Academy for your user base.
Teach Offline / Local setup
Special deal for customers behind a firewall or not connected to the internet.
Conduct classroom-based instruction.
It may require digital guidebooks and workbooks.
Content Distribution System
Now determined where, when, and how learners may choose to study, develop these features sequentially depending on your learners' requirements and priorities.
Create the learning experience
Determine how the students will interact with the topic. How can they discover additional material to study?
Content suggestions
Content lookup
Casual perusal
Monetize Initiatives can be either financial or strategic. If your organization's objective is to generate revenue from the platform, you should begin planning for it immediately. Plan your memberships and free tiers, as well as their respective debut dates.
Determine when to implement AI.
The term artificial intelligence is overused in the business world. It would advise my readers against implementing AI without a compelling use case. Maintaining a data platform and implementing ML and AI may interfere with your engineering efforts.
