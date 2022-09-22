Tarun Ahir on 3 Ways to Integrate Digital Citizenship into Everyday Teaching
Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.”SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Educators frequently inform us that they lack the time to address digital citizenship in their classes. Setting aside a week (or even a day) to focus on appropriate technology use, much alone finding the time to organize those additional lessons, appears difficult in light of the teacher's already extensive list of yearly teaching objectives.
These abilities should be taught in homeroom, right? Or by the media professional during library hours? Many schools think that incorporating digital citizenship as a stand-alone curriculum inside those classrooms is effective and enables clear and quantifiable school-wide deployment. However, digital citizenship skills may not require specialized instruction. They can also be included into our daily instruction.
Here are three approaches to integrate digital citizenship into the curriculum rather than treating it as a separate topic:
Accentuate research and media literacy:
Research is a vital ability for education in both general and subject-specific settings. Since the majority of student research begins with a Google or Wikipedia search, how can we assist them in identifying reputable content online? The development of skills such as fact-checking, reading around the page, and employing reverse image search can aid in the development of a student's research toolbox.
Try introducing pupils to the SEARCH technique to facilitate research across all subject areas.
S: Choose research questions and search engines. Possess one or more questions that go to the heart of the information you want. Additionally, select the search engines and tools that are most pertinent to your search.
E: Extract phrases and keywords. Highlighting the main terms in your research questions might help you locate successful keywords.
A: Utilize search tactics, such as include quote marks or a minus sign or identifying the type of material you want.
R: Conduct a search. Conduct a search using the selected terms and evaluate the results. Remember that you must consult various sources.
H: Chart your search results. Note what you've looked for and where you've searched to avoid redoing work you've already completed.
Establish communication standards in collaborative workplaces:
In several schools, collaborative technologies are utilized to design classroom assignments, collaborate on group projects, and offer feedback. Microsoft OneNote, Google Drive, and other applications provide feedback spaces that are more immediate, independent of the school day, and available in real time. As we establish standards for our students' classroom communication, we should reinforce these concepts in their collaborative, interactive online learning environments. Establishing conventions for online and in-class communication supports expectations more uniformly.
As an extra learning dimension, consider requiring students to provide online comments in person during the following class hour. If students feel uncomfortable providing criticism in person, they should reconsider the appropriateness of their online remarks.
Model digital citizenship on social media:
One of the most effective methods to teach digital citizenship skills in the classroom is to serve as an example for technology use. Both school-based and public social media technologies provide excellent opportunities for role modeling. Keep a watch on the chats if you're utilizing an online discussion service like Backchannel Chat so that you may intervene to correct abuse. When sharing an internet article with your pupils, explain how you assessed the item's reliability before posting it.
Consider establishing an approval procedure for tweets, snaps, and general postings via a collaborative online document if you're an instructor interested in examining how students may utilize open social media platforms for learning. Alternatively, you may investigate solutions such as Class Intercom that enable students to make posts for school social media accounts that are gated for approval prior to going public. Consistently modeling these principles can help establish a new standard for how our school communities utilize social media technologies.
Addressing digital citizenship in a curriculum or collection of courses that stands alone is a fantastic idea, but it may not be feasible for many instructors. By keeping these abilities in mind and incorporating them into daily instruction, you can make digital citizenship part of the classroom culture and assist kids in developing healthier habits at school and at home.
