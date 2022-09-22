Submit Release
Tunbridge Wells Hotel Opens New Brasserie

Outside the One Warwick Park Hotel

Afternoon Tea at One Warwick Park

Logo OWP

Finding locally sourced produce has been a labour of love”
— Ollie Funnell
TUNBRIDGE WELLS, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One Warwick Park Hotel, Tunbridge Wells, has opened a brand-new Brasserie. Located in the centre of Tunbridge Wells, just a short walk from the mainline train station, The Brasserie One Warwick Park offers breakfast and brunch menus from 7 am until 1 pm, 7 days a week, and their signature afternoon tea menu from Thursday to Sunday.

The new menus feature a wide variety of items, including traditional classics such as Full English, eggs royale, smashed avocado, buttermilk pancakes, overnight oats and pastries, as well as vegan and vegetarian options. The Brasserie offers a wonderful slower pace to begin your morning, while you indulge in the delicious new menu. If a slower pace is not the way you need to start your day, a grab-and-go menu is also available for those on the move, offering a selection of scrumptious breakfast treats to take with you.

The new signature afternoon tea menus include traditional favourites such as homemade cakes, freshly cut finger sandwiches, assorted seasonal homemade sweet treats, and warm home-baked scones with clotted cream and strawberry preserve, all served alongside your choice of loose-leaf tea or coffee. Set menus include the Classic, Prosecco, Champagne and Children's Afternoon Tea. Guests can indulge in their afternoon tea of choice on Thursdays and Sundays.

Alongside The Brasserie, One Warwick Park also offers their bar and snug, where guests can enjoy cocktails, champagne, or a pot of tea with their food or snacks. Guests can stay and enjoy Happy Hour from 5 pm to 6 pm every day, where they can enjoy half-price glasses of wine and bottles of beer.

The Brasserie One Warwick Park prides itself on their “Love Local” ethos, and its passionate, highly skilled chefs use quality produce sourced locally.

“Finding locally sourced produce has been a labour of love”, said Head Chef Ollie Funnell, who uses the fresh, great quality local produce from local suppliers throughout his menus, including Tunbridge Wells Coffee Roastery, and Southborough Butchers. “Love Local’ means that guests experience the finest Kent has to offer.

Tunbridge Wells Hotel Opens New Brasserie

