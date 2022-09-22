Tunbridge Wells conference venue announces wedding showcase event
An exciting opportunity to visit Solomon's Estate for a fabulous wedding showcase, on Sunday 20th November.
We are excited to invite couples and their families to our wedding showcase event.” ”TUNBRIDGE WELLS, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solomons Estate are opening the doors of their beautiful country house and grounds for a wedding showcase.
— Salomons Spokesperson
Explore the unique wedding venue, situated amongst 36 acres of grounds, including sculpted gardens, woodland and rolling parkland to inspire a perfect big day. The versatile Estate offers a fabulous choice of function rooms, a glorious terrace and even a grand theatre, providing plenty of flexible spaces for any wedding schedule, style of event or party size.
Solomons Estate can tailor each of their event spaces to create a special day, aligning to any theme or colour choice with the use of various lighting effects, drapery or other ambience enchantments.
The historic estate is situated within the peaceful countryside, although is conveniently accessible via main transport links, less than an hour’s journey from the city of London.
Solomons Estate is licenced to host wedding ceremonies, providing a fantastic venue opportunity for any bespoke wedding to be planned all onsite, followed by a personalised reception. There are resident DJs available to provide reception entertainment, for any musical taste or alternatively external bands can be hosted as desired.
The country estates in-house catering team are on hand to offer various creative menu options, featuring locally sourced produce, to design the perfect menu. Solomons Estates' team can assist with accommodating all dietary requirements.
“We are excited to invite couples and their families to our wedding showcase event.” A company spokesperson proclaimed. “We welcome our special guests to tour our beautiful Victorian mansion, that will be dressed by Bows Hire on Sunday 20th November 2022, as well as sampling our delicious canapés and cocktails. Come along to meet our dedicated wedding planning team and explore the offerings from our preferred and trusted suppliers who can help create your dream big day!”
Selected suppliers can provide everything from flowers to entertainment to give the special event the wow factor!
Confirmed suppliers are:
· Bows Hire
· John Knight Photography
· Helen England Photography
· You Beauty Photo-booth
· The Redfords
· Rose Gold String Trio
· Alex Hilder Celebrant
· The Artful Doodler
· Adam Smith Magician
· Rare Nature Designs
· The Floral Workshop
· Mint DJs
· The Diamond Setter
· Makeup Angel
