TIPA launch compostable barrier film for salty snacks laminate

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIPA will today unveil a new thin compostable film for crisps and nuts at London Packaging Week.

The new 312MET film has superior sealing properties and a particularly high barrier that enables quick converting without the need for an additional sealing layer.

This makes it a thinner product, an attribute difficult to come by in the industry currently.

Britain is the third highest consumer of crisps and salty snacks worldwide, eating six billion packets each year.

The salt and oil content present in these products acts as a corrosive that has, to date, made it very hard to package them in compostable materials.

According to the climate action body WRAP, the UK dispose of 290,000 tonnes of plastic bags and wrapping each year, this includes crisp packets. Only six per cent of this, is being recycled with the remainder ending up in general waste and landfill.

The launch marks the latest addition to TIPA’s world-leading portfolio of packaging solutions designed to substitute conventional plastic, giving the same great benefits but decomposing in compost, leaving no waste behind.

Dr. Eli Lancry, TIPA’s Chief Technology Officer, said: "TIPA endeavours to always remain on the forefront of developing innovative, planet-friendly technology. We are proud to launch a film that performs just like traditional plastic with an extremely high barrier, offering customers convenience and reassurance that the quality of their product will be protected. This is only one of many novelty products we have and will produce in our R&D center”.

