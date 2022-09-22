Project Portfolio Management Market Share, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need for gaining full understanding of project processes and resource allocation

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Project Portfolio Management Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the industry. The Project Portfolio Management Market 2021 research report provides an in-depth analysis of market size, share, growth, trends, and forecast. Project Portfolio Management Market includes a detailed description of market sizing and growth, value, and the key opportunities in Project Portfolio Management Market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry taking into consideration the previous growth patterns within the forecast period 2021-2028

The global project portfolio management market size reached USD 4.48 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global project portfolio management market revenue growth is expected to be driven by rising demand for improved project selection process, and increasing focus on objective business goals. Rising need for gaining a full understanding of project processes and resource allocation is also expected to boost global project portfolio management market growth over the forecast period.

However, organizational concerns regarding data security is a key factor expected to hamper growth of the global project portfolio management market over the forecast period.

For more insights on the scope and value chain analysis- Send Me a Free Sample PDF

Key Highlights from the Report

The services segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of project portfolio management solutions among SMEs, leading to increasing demand for project portfolio management services, and such services enabling project scoping, making plans, and adjusting administration procedures which improve the efficiency of SMEs' business activities, is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The large enterprise segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing implementation of project portfolio management solutions among large enterprises since large enterprises are spending actively in order to compete in today's modern competitive market.

The on-premise segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to rising implementation on-premise based project portfolio management solution across various industries.

The BFSI segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of project portfolio management solutions in BFSI due to technological advancements in this sector.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Planview, Inc., Broadcom Corporation, Planisware SAS, Workfront, Inc., Changepoint Corporation, Celoxis Technologies Pvt. Ltd., ServiceNow, Inc., and SAP SE

Get a FREE Sample Report and Find Insights into the Key Market Dynamics

Moreover, the research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Project Portfolio Management market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Emergen Research has segmented the global project portfolio management market on the basis of component, organization size, deployment, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-Premise

Cloud

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

IT & Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Government

Others

Download Sample Report to Retrieve Segment-wise Insights and Regional Opportunities: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/663

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Project Portfolio Management market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Project Portfolio Management market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Project Portfolio Management market.

Radical Highlights of the Project Portfolio Management Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Project Portfolio Management market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Project Portfolio Management market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

metaverse in manufacturing market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/584988072/metaverse-in-manufacturing-market-is-likely-to-experience-a-tremendous-growth-in-near-future

metaverse in automotive market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/584981169/automotive-in-metaverse-market-recent-trends-future-growth-industry-analysis-outlook

metaverse in finance market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/584980565/finance-in-metaverse-market-is-likely-to-experience-a-tremendous-growth-in-near-future

Gaming in Metaverse https://www.einpresswire.com/article/584987721/gaming-in-metaverse-the-next-generation-gaming-experience-is-likely-to-experience-a-tremendous-growth

Non fungible tokens market https://www.einpresswire.com/article/584988396/top-companies-are-investing-heavily-in-non-fungible-tokens-market



Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.