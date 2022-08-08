Metaverse in Manufacturing Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

Emergen Research Logo

Advancements in digital twin technology, increasing number of companies opening factories in the metaverse, and improvements in supply chain transparency

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing adoption of metaverse-based technologies to improve manufacturing efficiency and reduce costs

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period, attributable to rapid advancements in metaverse technology, technological upgrades in AR and VR devices, growing number of companies establishing manufacturing facilities in the metaverse, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Manufacturing is a highly complex process and an integral part of the supply chain management. Over the recent years, digital transformation has enabled better production times, minimal production costs, and streamlining supply chain processes. The advent of metaverse is expected to provide access to a digital space with efficient translation of this space into physical world. Metaverse is expected to provide easy access to digital materials, encourage creators to develop innovative designs, revolutionize how products are made, and give access to 3D content creation tools. Increasing adoption of metaverse platforms to create 3D prototype designs, form easy collaborations to accelerate product development processes, expanding applications of digital twin, and key advantages of Metaverse in Manufacturing such as more efficient processes and faster turnaround times are major factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Metaverse in Manufacturing is expected to provide better project visibility, boost collaboration in the workspace, and enhance 3D design representations of products designing, production, commercialization, and distribution. Metaverse has the potential to accelerate a digital-first approach to manufacturing which will positively impact the consumer preferences. Metaverse can enhance supply chain transparency by allowing the customers to track their orders throughout the entire production cycle and this is expected to further boost revenue growth of the segment over the forecast period. Simulations in the metaverse can also allow manufacturers to test hundreds of potential scenario for the ecosystems and choose efficient strategy for their company and gain real-time insights on the performance of equipment and machinery and predict the results of upscaling and downscaling in the future. This is expected to further contribute to the revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Some prominent companies included in the report are:

Hyundai Motor Company

BMW AG

NVIDIA

Unity

Microsoft, Inc.

AutoDesk

Altair

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Metaverse in Manufacturing market on the basis of component, technology, application, end use industries, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hardware

Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Augmented Reality (AR)

Virtual Reality (VR)

Mixed Reality (MR)

Internet of Things (IoT)

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Supply Chain Management

Product Designing and Development

Factory Landscape

Virtual Warehouse

Others

End Use Industries Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Automotive

Electronics

Manufacturing

Design Companies

Textile

Logistics Providers

Virtual Reality Segment to Register Robust Revenue CAGR:

Virtual reality segment is expected to register significant revenue growth rate over the forecast period attributable to increasing popularity of VR devices and immersive experiences, rapid adoption of VR devices across various end-use industries, growing utilization of 3D technology to design prototypes, and growing integration of virtual reality applications in manufacturing.

Supply Chain Management Segment Revenue to Support Market Growth:

Supply chain management segment revenue is expected to dominate other application segments in terms of revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing use of metaverse technology to improve supply chain efficiency and transparency, facilitate easy communication across blockchain to match suppliers and consumers in the metaverse, and streamline and secure payments and contracts.

By Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

