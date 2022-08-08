Gaming in Metaverse – The Next Generation Gaming Experience Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth

Emergen Research Logo

Surging demand for VR headsets and other hands-free devices

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VR headsets segment is expected to dominate other device segments in terms of revenue share over the forecast period attributable to rapid adoption of VR headsets due to rising demand for immersive gaming experiences, technological advancements in AR and VR devices, rising popularity of VR gaming, and rapid launch of advanced VR headsets.

Metaverse is a virtual universe that combines digital technologies such as VR, AR, and other technologies such video-conferencing, cryptocurrencies, games, social media, and live-streaming. Metaverse in gaming allows users to engaged in immersive virtual reality and increasing number of companies are focusing on developing digitally immersive platforms to offer enhanced gaming experiences to users. Increasing popularity of play-to-earn games, rapid advancements in AR, VR, and XR technologies, and rising user base in the gaming sector are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of VR headsets and other hands-free technologies, increasing development of play-to-earn gaming platforms in the metaverse, and rapidly rising investment in metaverse gaming platforms are other factors that can contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributable to use of NFTs to purchase in-game assets, carry out secure property transactions, and facilitate efficient identity, social, and community experiences in the metaverse. NFTs are secured via blockchain technology and enables users to participate in financial in-game economies in the metaverse.

Some prominent companies included in the report are:

Roblox Corporation

Tencent Holdings Ltd

Epic Games

Magic Leap, Inc.

Facebook, Inc.

Lilith Games

Nike

NVIDIA

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hardware

Software

Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Mobile

VR Headsets

PCs

Gaming Consoles

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

NFT

Blockchain

Virtual Reality

Augmented Reality

Mixed Reality

Extended Reality

The report mainly studies the Metaverse in Gaming market size, recent trends and development status, investment opportunities, market dynamics(e.g. driving factors, limiting factors) and industry news(e.g. mergers, acquisitions and investments). Technological innovations and advancements will further optimize the performance of the product so that it is more widely used in downstream applications. In addition, Porter’s five force analyses (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, and industry

By Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

