Cross the Ages Announces Early Access Release Date
Early access is available to Cross the Ages Arkhante edition pack holdersSINGAPORE, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cross the Ages, a world class play-and-earn dystopian card-game backed by industry leaders such as Blockchain Founders Fund, Ubisoft, Animoca Brands, and The Sandbox, will enter Early Access prior to its global release on September 23rd. This special access will be initially offered to all Arkhante edition premium pack holders which can be purchased via OpenSea.
In this Early Access, players will finally be able to battle it out in Cross the Ages and celebrate this momentous occasion. Cross the Ages NFTs have recently become the single most traded Polygon collection on OpenSea, with a volume of 60 ETH in just 24 hours.
Ting Peng, COO of Cross the Ages shared, “We have been working tirelessly to launch and develop our game. This has been a rewarding journey and we're looking forward to delivering the ultimate gaming experience to our users and premium pack holders who will be the first to experience the game.”
Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund stated, “The game-development capabilities on the Cross the Ages team are unparalleled. We continue to be impressed with their ability to produce high quality gaming content and are excited that they are releasing a sneak peak to their eager customer base. It will only set the tone for what is to come.”
About Cross The Ages
Cross The Ages (CTA) is a mobile-first collectible card game set in a dystopian clash of worlds, based on seven fantasy and science fiction novels. Players compete individually and in teams for valuable NFTs while going on Metaverse quests to discover priceless ‘easter eggs’ hidden in the novels. CTA is built on blockchain technology and offers a complete value cycle from mobile gaming to desktop gaming, and finally physical collectible cards, leveraging near-field communication technology. CTA’s first-of-its-kind gaming experience and striking artwork have already captured the attention of 600,000 community members worldwide.
