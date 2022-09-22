The Cannata Report Reveals Finalists for 2022 Frank Awards
The Frank Awards celebrate the OEMs and services businesses who are making a difference for their dealer partners. These finalists stand out for helping their dealers diversify, grow and excel.”HAMBURG, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The finalists for the 2022 Frank Awards honoring excellence and innovation in office technology were revealed today by The Cannata Report, the leading publication covering the independent dealer channel.
— CJ Cannata, president and CEO
Finalists were determined by The Cannata Report’s Annual Dealer Survey conducted earlier this year. They represent the top three vote recipients in each of 13 categories. New this year is the Frank Award for Best Diversification Partner which recognizes a company or organization that has best “helped a dealer diversify its hardware, solutions, and/or services offerings.” The winners will be announced at The Cannata Report’s 37th Annual Awards & Charities Gala on Thursday, November 10, 2022.
“The Frank Awards celebrate the OEMs and services businesses who are making a difference for their dealer partners. These finalists stand out for helping their dealers diversify, grow and excel in today’s changing marketplace,” said CJ Cannata, president and CEO, The Cannata Report.
The 2022 list of finalists includes four companies marking their first time as a contender for a Frank Award: Datto in the category for Best IT and Security Services Provider; Technology Assurance Group (TAG) in the category for Best Diversification Partner; Intermedia in the category for Best Diversification Partner; and Karin Harrington, Canon USA, in the category for Best Female Executive. Ricoh USA and Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America are tied for the top spot with 7 nominations each.
The following is the complete list of nominees:
• Best A4 Manufacturer: Kyocera Document Solutions America, Inc.; Ricoh USA; Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America
• Best in Class: Ricoh USA; Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America; Toshiba America Business Solutions
• Best Diversification Partner: ConnectWise; Intermedia; Technology Assurance Group (TAG)
• Best ECM/Document Management Software Provider: DocuWare; Square 9; Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America
• Best IT and Security Services Provider: Collabrance; ConnectWise; Datto
• *Best Leasing Company: DLL; GreatAmerica Financial Services; US Bank; Wells Fargo.
• Best Manufacturer: Ricoh USA; Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America; Toshiba America Business Solutions
• Best Marketing Strategy: Ricoh USA; Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America; Toshiba America Business Solutions
• Best Print Management Software Provider: ACDI and PaperCut; FMAudit; Kyocera Document Solutions America, Inc.
• Best Production Print Manufacturer: Canon USA; Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.; Ricoh USA
• Best Technical Service Provider: Ricoh USA; Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America; Toshiba America Business Solutions
• Best Female Executive: Laura Blackmer, Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A., Inc.; Jennie Fisher, GreatAmerica Financial Services; Karin Harrington, Canon USA
• Best Male Executive: Jim Coriddi, Ricoh USA; Mike Marusic, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America; Larry White, Toshiba America Business Solutions
The winners of the Frank Awards will be announced at The Cannata Report’s 37th Annual Awards & Charities Gala on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at The Madison Hotel in Morristown, NJ. The event, themed Shake It Up, will raise funds to create the Marie Cusumano Endowed Scholarship at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. Cusumano is the late sister of Frank G. Cannata, founder of The Cannata Report.
*Because of a tie, there are four finalists.
# # #
ABOUT THE CANNATA REPORT
Since its launch in 1982, The Cannata Report has been the leading intelligence resource for imaging reseller principals and senior executives within the office technology, business technology, managed services, and imaging industries. Forward-thinking analysis and thought leadership complement in-depth coverage of a wide range of topics, including professional services, workflow solutions, IT management, office products, production and industrial print, supplies, vendor finance, mergers and acquisitions, breaking news, market trends, and more
Cathy O'Brien
The Cannata Report
cobrien@cannatareport.com