Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,895 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 249,870 in the last 365 days.

House Resolution 228 Printer's Number 3466

PENNSYLVANIA, September 21 - A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a comprehensive study of statutes and regulations promulgated under Titles 23 and 67 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes and the Human Services Code in the past five years currently in effect in this Commonwealth that have exacerbated trauma in children and families and make recommendations of methods to draft statutes and regulations in a trauma-informed manner to mitigate trauma.

You just read:

House Resolution 228 Printer's Number 3466

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.