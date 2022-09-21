House Resolution 228 Printer's Number 3466

PENNSYLVANIA, September 21 - A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a comprehensive study of statutes and regulations promulgated under Titles 23 and 67 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes and the Human Services Code in the past five years currently in effect in this Commonwealth that have exacerbated trauma in children and families and make recommendations of methods to draft statutes and regulations in a trauma-informed manner to mitigate trauma.
