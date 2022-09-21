Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,895 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 249,991 in the last 365 days.

Environmental Quality Commission to meet Sept. 22 and 23

Statewide, OR— The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission will meet this Thursday and Friday, September 22 and 23, for its next regular meeting.

People may attend the meeting in-person at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife offices in Salem, or by teleconference.

During the meeting the commission will appoint an interim director for the Department of Environmental Quality.

In addition to several informational items, DEQ will present a petition to designate the Metolius River an Outstanding Resource Water. DEQ will also present proposed rules to expand the Oregon Clean Fuels Program.

See the meeting agenda for more details, including location and teleconference details.

Meeting agenda link: https://www.oregon.gov/deq/about-us/eqc/Pages/0922...

Media contact:
Jennifer Flynt, 503-730-5924, jennifer.flynt@deq.state.or.us

###

You just read:

Environmental Quality Commission to meet Sept. 22 and 23

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.