Environmental Quality Commission to meet Sept. 22 and 23

People may attend the meeting in-person at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife offices in Salem, or by teleconference.

During the meeting the commission will appoint an interim director for the Department of Environmental Quality.

In addition to several informational items, DEQ will present a petition to designate the Metolius River an Outstanding Resource Water. DEQ will also present proposed rules to expand the Oregon Clean Fuels Program.

See the meeting agenda for more details, including location and teleconference details.

Meeting agenda link: https://www.oregon.gov/deq/about-us/eqc/Pages/0922...

Media contact:

Jennifer Flynt, 503-730-5924, jennifer.flynt@deq.state.or.us

###

