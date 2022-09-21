Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Makes Four Judicial Nominating Commission Appointments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announces the following appointments and reappointments to Florida’s Judicial Nominating Commissions. 

 

First Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission 

Shelley Reynolds, of Pensacola, is an Attorney at Law Office of Shelley Guy Reynolds.  She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of West Florida and her law degree from Florida State University. Reynolds is appointed from a list of nominees recommended by the Florida Bar for a term ending July 1, 2026. 

Second Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission

Natalie Christmas, of Tallahassee, is Assistant Attorney General of Legal Policy for the Office of the Attorney General. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and her law degree from Vanderbilt University. Christmas is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2026. 

Twelfth Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission

Hunter Norton, of Sarasota, is a Partner at Shumaker, Loop and Kendrick, LLP. He received his bachelor’s degree from Regents College and his law degree from the University of Miami. Norton is reappointed from a list of nominees recommended by the Florida Bar for a term ending July 1, 2026.  

Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission

Charles Reynolds II, of Tampa, is a Partner at Tyson & Mendes, LLP. He received his bachelor’s degree and law degree from Mercer University. Reynolds is appointed from a list of nominees recommended by the Florida Bar for a term ending July 1, 2026.  

