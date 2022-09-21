Route 3061 Bells Mills Road Closed in Westmoreland County

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists that Route 3061 (Bells Mills Road) located in South Huntington Township, Westmoreland County has been closed at the Bells Mills Covered Bridge. The closure is necessary due to damage caused by a vehicle strike to the bridge on Tuesday, September 21.

A posted detour is in place utilizing Route 136, Route 31, and Route 3059 (Turkeytown Road).



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

