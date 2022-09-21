Submit Release
Southbound I-79 Neville Island Bridge Weekend Closure September 23-26

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the final southbound weekend closure on the I-79 Neville Island Bridge in Glenfield Borough and Robinson and Neville townships, Allegheny County, will occur Friday night, September 23 through Monday morning, September 26 weather permitting.

A full closure of the I-79 Neville Island Bridge in the southbound direction will occur from approximately 9 p.m. Friday night, September 23 continuously through 5 a.m. Monday morning, September 26 as crews conduct deck and concrete pavement repairs, bridge painting, and steel repairs.

To allow the work to occur, all southbound traffic will be detoured. Beginning at approximately 8 p.m. Friday night, the Pennsylvania State Police will begin a slow roll of southbound I-79 traffic at the Mt. Nebo (Exit 68) interchange and assist the contractor with reducing the roadway to a single lane of traffic between the Mt. Nebo and Emsworth/Sewickley exits. At approximately 9 p.m. Friday night, another slow roll of southbound I-79 traffic will occur from Mt. Nebo interchange. The police and contractor will guide all traffic to the detour route.

Posted Detour

  • From southbound I-79, motorists will exit at the Route 65 Emsworth/Sewickley (Exit 66) interchange

  • Turn left onto Glenfield Road

  • Glenfield Road becomes Kilbuck Street

  • Turn right onto the ramp to North 65 toward Sewickley

  • From northbound Route 65, turn left onto the Sewickley Bridge

  • Turn left onto southbound Route 51 (University Boulevard) toward Coraopolis

  • From southbound Route 51, take the ramp to South 79 toward Washington

  • End detour

Additionally, a single-lane restriction will occur on northbound Route 65 at the on-ramp from Kilbuck Street. This will allow for better traffic flow for the detour route. 

Motorists on southbound I-79 may want to consider using I-279 (Parkway North) to I-376 (Parkway West) to avoid the detour route.

Police will assist motorists at key intersections during peak travel times. Motorists should expect delays.

Work on projects along the detour route will not occur this weekend.

Additionally, a lane closure will occur on northbound I-79 on the Neville Island Bridge during the weekend construction. The northbound lane restriction will be lifted before 6 a.m. Monday.

The $43 million I-79 Neville Island Bridge Rehabilitation Project includes structural steel repairs, full structure painting, bearing and deck joint replacements, deck repairs and overlays, bridge barrier repair, substructure concrete work and drainage improvements.  The project also includes concrete roadway reconstruction, guide rail replacement and preservation work on four sign structures. Additionally, preservation work will occur on the I-79 bridge over Deer Run Road, north of the Neville Island Bridge.  Motorists will see ramp closures and single-lane and shoulder closures in each direction on I-79 during daylight off-peak and overnight hours. Four southbound weekend closures will occur in 2022.

The Trumbull Corporation is the prime contractor.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for the I-79 Neville Island Bridge rehabilitation including traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – I-79” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


