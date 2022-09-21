COVID19… Sins & Virtues Awarded Best Anthology Film At DTLA Film Festival

COVID19… Sins and Virtues was awarded Best Anthology Film at the Downtown Los Angeles Film Festival Made completely in isolation during the COVID-19 lockdowns, the creation of over 50 filmmakers was screened in-person at the DTLA Film Festival.

We are immensely grateful to Karolyne, Greg, Henry and the rest of the staff and especially the volunteers of the Downtown LA Film Festival and all who attended it.” — Producer Alex Mendoza

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The film that kept cameras rolling in the middle of a global pandemic was awarded Best Anthology Film this week at the Downtown LA Film Festival. Created using only consumer-grade cameras and sound equipment, COVID19… Sins and Virtues finally screened for the large-scale crowd it was always meant for on September 17th.

The event was a celebration, both of creative resilience in the wake of tragedy and of the full return of an industry that thrives on human interaction. Producer Alex Mendoza was moved to tears by the audience's responses to the film. “There is no higher honor for a filmmaker than to see your vision connect with an audience,” he said. “We are immensely grateful to Karolyne, Greg, Henry and the rest of the staff and especially the volunteers of the Downtown LA Film Festival and all who attended it.”

COVID19… Sins and Virtues is produced by Alex Mendoza and True Form Films Founder, actress/producer Yeniffer Behrens (The Way Back, Grey’s Anatomy) and co-founder & partner, actor/producer Mauricio Mendoza (Resurrection Blvd., Blow.)