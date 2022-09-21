Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 250,838 in the last 365 days.

COVID19… Sins & Virtues Awarded Best Anthology Film At DTLA Film Festival

COVID19… Sins and Virtues was awarded Best Anthology Film at the Downtown Los Angeles Film Festival

COVID19… Sins and Virtues was awarded Best Anthology Film at the Downtown Los Angeles Film Festival

Made completely in isolation during the COVID-19 lockdowns, the creation of over 50 filmmakers was screened in-person at the DTLA Film Festival.

Made completely in isolation during the COVID-19 lockdowns, the creation of over 50 filmmakers was screened in-person at the DTLA Film Festival.

Made completely in isolation during the COVID-19 lockdowns, the creation of over 50 filmmakers was screened in-person at the DTLA Film Festival.

We are immensely grateful to Karolyne, Greg, Henry and the rest of the staff and especially the volunteers of the Downtown LA Film Festival and all who attended it.”
— Producer Alex Mendoza

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The film that kept cameras rolling in the middle of a global pandemic was awarded Best Anthology Film this week at the Downtown LA Film Festival. Created using only consumer-grade cameras and sound equipment, COVID19… Sins and Virtues finally screened for the large-scale crowd it was always meant for on September 17th.

The event was a celebration, both of creative resilience in the wake of tragedy and of the full return of an industry that thrives on human interaction. Producer Alex Mendoza was moved to tears by the audience's responses to the film. “There is no higher honor for a filmmaker than to see your vision connect with an audience,” he said. “We are immensely grateful to Karolyne, Greg, Henry and the rest of the staff and especially the volunteers of the Downtown LA Film Festival and all who attended it.”

COVID19… Sins and Virtues is produced by Alex Mendoza and True Form Films Founder, actress/producer Yeniffer Behrens (The Way Back, Grey’s Anatomy) and co-founder & partner, actor/producer Mauricio Mendoza (Resurrection Blvd., Blow.)

Jasmin Espada
Espada PR
+1 818-521-3807
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

COVID19… Sins & Virtues Awarded Best Anthology Film At DTLA Film Festival

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.